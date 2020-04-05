AllUtes
FB: Record-tying eight Utes expected to be taken in this mock draft

Ryan Kostecka

The 2017 NFL draft was considered to be the best ever by the University of Utah. 

Led by tackle Garett Bolles, who was taken with the No. 20 overall pick by the Denver Broncos, eight Utes were selected in that draft class.

However, according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, this upcoming Utes class should match that 2017 group as he has eight players being taken in his latest mock draft release.

Much like that 2017 group, there is one player who stands above the rest.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson — who left school early — is expected to be taken No. 29 overall by the Tennessee Titans. He will join a core group of Adoree' Jackson and Malcolm Butler to give the Titans the firepower to offset the AFC South receivers.

Miller had this to say about Johnson:
The Tennessee Titans would love to see a right tackle available in this spot, but after six offensive tackles went off the board, there is no value pick. Instead, the front office will turn to the cornerback position after not re-signing Logan Ryan.
Utah's Jaylon Johnson is the kind of physical, athletic, press cover player that head coach Mike Vrabel will love. He's tough at the line, very aggressive in run support and has the tools to run down the field with WR1s in the NFL.
Johnson, Adoree' Jackson and Malcolm Butler give the Titans an answer to what they're seeing at wide receiver in the AFC South and in the postseason. 

Other Utes being drafted...

THIRD ROUND
*Bradlee Anae, DE — No. 72 overall to the Arizona Cardinals
*Zack Moss, RB — No. 76 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
*Terrell Burgess, S — No. 91 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders

FOURTH ROUND
*Julian Blackmon, S — No. 110 overall to the New York Giants
*Leki Fotu, DT — No. 111 overall to the Houston Texans

SEVENTH ROUND
*Javelin Guidry, CB — No. 217 overall to the San Francisco 49ers
*John Penisini, DT — No. 242 overall to the Green Bay Packers

Noticeable missing from Millers mock draft was record-setting quarterback Tyler Huntley, one of the top quarterbacks in the nation last year.

Huntley broke out this past year, throwing for 19 touchdowns to 4 interceptions with school records of a 73% completion percentage and a 177.5 passer rating. He was named a first-team all-Pac-12 over former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (widely considered a top-6 pick in the upcoming draft) and a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award.

