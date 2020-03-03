AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB: Utah suspends two players; a third to miss spring practice season

Ryan Kostecka

It was the exact message Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was hoping to convey on the opening day of spring practice Monday afternoon.

When meeting with members of the media, Whittingham let it be known that linebacker Sione Lund and wide receiver Donte Banton has been suspended indefinitely after a violation of team rules.

Lund, who is a former transfer from Stanford, played in all 14 games last season. The local product from Brighton High School was expected to contend for a starting spot this season after the mass exodus of seniors this past season.

Banton also saw action this past season, playing in 11 games but recording just one catch for 10 yards against Idaho State on the season. With a change at quarterback, Banton was expected to contend for plays at the wide receiver position after going through spring and summer workouts with the new signal-callers — but his suspension negates that.

Whittingham also noted that defensive lineman Maxs Tupai will not participate in spring practice to attend to some personal issues. 

The Utes have 13 remaining spring practices before the annual Red-White game on Saturday, April 11 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BSB: Utes drop series finale to UT Arlington

Armed with a chance to get a big series win on Sunday, Utah's offense goes silent in an 8-1 loss to UT Arlington

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Ugly first half leads to loss against No. 9 UCLA

Utah gets down big at the half in 77-54 loss to UCLA, ending the regular season on a two-game losing streak

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utes drop series-opener in Texas

Utah's offensive woes continue in 6-0 loss to UT-Arlington

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah falls on the road at Cal

In their last chance to win a Pac-12 road game, the runnin' Utes come up short in overtime in the Bay Area with a 86-79 loss.

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Mistakes prove costly in loss to USC

Nearly a season-high in turnovers costs Utah a chance to gain some momentum heading into the Pac-12 tournament next week

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Utah highlights vs. Arizona State

The Utes sent out their seniors in style as four players in double figures gave Utah a 75-71 victory over No. 21 Arizona State

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: For Timmy Allen, his mom is his everything

As told beautifully by Andrea Urban of Fox 13 news Utah, everything for Timmy Allen revolves around his mother

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah's second half rally comes up short against Stanford

Despite a second half rally that saw they Utes come back from 12 down, they remain winless on the road in Pac-12 play

Ryan Kostecka

SB: Utes close out trip in California strong

Rounding out their trip to California, Utah picked up a double-header victory over the University of San Diego on Monday

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utah rallies late for victory over Kansas State

Another solid pitching performance combined with some timely hitting gave the Utes a 2-1 victory over Kansas State on Sunday

Ryan Kostecka