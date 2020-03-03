FB: Utah suspends two players; a third to miss spring practice season

It was the exact message Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was hoping to convey on the opening day of spring practice Monday afternoon.

When meeting with members of the media, Whittingham let it be known that linebacker Sione Lund and wide receiver Donte Banton has been suspended indefinitely after a violation of team rules.

Lund, who is a former transfer from Stanford, played in all 14 games last season. The local product from Brighton High School was expected to contend for a starting spot this season after the mass exodus of seniors this past season.

Banton also saw action this past season, playing in 11 games but recording just one catch for 10 yards against Idaho State on the season. With a change at quarterback, Banton was expected to contend for plays at the wide receiver position after going through spring and summer workouts with the new signal-callers — but his suspension negates that.

Whittingham also noted that defensive lineman Maxs Tupai will not participate in spring practice to attend to some personal issues.

The Utes have 13 remaining spring practices before the annual Red-White game on Saturday, April 11 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.