FB Video: Dr. Roto's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

After much speculation over the past two months, the NFL draft is now under two weeks away. Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto is now getting in on the action, dropping his first mock draft of the year.

Not only does he have a big trade in within the top-5, he has one Utah start going much earlier than expected.

Dr. Roto's first splash is when he has the Miami Dolphins trading up with the Detroit Lions to get the No. 3 overall pick — Detroit then gets the No. 5 pick and No. 26 pick in the first round.

With that pick, the Dolphins select their quarterback of the future in former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, who's coming off hip surgery but appears to have been given a clean bill of health based on his video workouts.

Miami is doing this to prevent the Los Angeles Chargers, who sit at No. 6, from leapfrogging the Dolphins into the No. 3 pick for Tagovailoa. Dr. Roto has the Chargers selecting former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 6, expecting him to sit behind Tyrod Taylor and learn the system before getting his chance to start.

The top 16 picks for Dr. Roto all go pretty standard with very little surprises until the Dallas Cowboys and the No. 17 pick. He believes the Cowboys will dip into the Pac-12 and select Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Roto has this to say about Johnson:

"Dallas has a gaping hole in its secondary where Byron Jones used to play. Johnson should be a starter from Week 1."

Johnson is regarded is one of top cornerbacks in the draft, just a tier behind Ohio State's Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions — No. 5) and Florida's CJ Henderson (Atlanta Falcons — No. 16) He's looped into a group with 3 other cornerbacks as to who can get taken in the either the first or second round.