FB Video: Former Utah DB Jaylon Johnson is ready to take the next step

Jaylon Johnson is healed and ready to go.

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday, April 3, Johnson is seen going through a myriad of speed and footwork drills.

With the NFL Draft upcoming at the end of the month, it was important for Johnson to showcase this video considering he is coming off surgery on March 4 to repair a torn labrum.

The video is also a positive because Johnson showcased his footwork and hip mobility. Gifted with natural ability and size, Johnson thrived in college in man-to-man coverage and showing the ability to move that quickly and smoothly at his size is why he's considered a first or second round pick.

Video courtesy of Johnny Johnson Twitter account