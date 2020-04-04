FB Video: Former Utah WR Tim Patrick's season highlights with Denver

It was an interesting 2019 season for former Utah and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick.

After appearing in every game for the Broncos in 2018, Patrick was ready for his expanded role but a hand injury suffered during Week 1 put him on injured reserve.

When he returned in Week 11, Patrick emerged as one of their top pass-catchers, pairing with Courtland Sutton to give quarterback Drew Lock two 6-foot-4 targets to consistently throw too.

He finished the season with 16 catches for 218 yards.

Video courtesy of Tim Patrick Twitter account