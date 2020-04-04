AllUtes
FB Video: Utah DC Morgan Scalley breaks down Julian Blackmon

Ryan Kostecka

He's a three-time all-Pac-12 performer and a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus — also named a second-team All-American from the Associated Press, USA Today and AFCA.

He earned Pac-12 honors as a cornerback in 2017 and 2018 before transitioning to safety as a senior to help the Utes fill a void at the position, where he again earned all Pac-12 honors.

Yet for whatever reason, former Utah safety Julian Blackmon isn't garnering the amount of NFL-hype typically associated with a player of his accolades.

Hear what Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has to say about his former player and why he believes Blackmon will be a steal for whoever takes him in the NFL draft.

Video courtesy of Morgan Scalley Twitter account

Video: How college coaches are adjusting to COVID-19 changes

The recruiting cycle has been completely turned upside down, so college coaches are figuring out ways to adjust to ensure their teams are still stocked with talent

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah QB Jake Bentley preparing despite limitations

Although he's not guaranteed a starting spot, Utah transfer QB Jake Bentley is taking all the steps necessary to put himself in a good position

Ryan Kostecka

Tokyo Summer Olympics to take place during summer of 2021

Almost a year to the day, the Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place July 23 through August 8

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Four Utes taken in first three rounds of SI's latest 2020 NFL mock draft

While cornerback Jaylon Johnson is clearly Utah's top NFL draft prospect, Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft has three other Utes taken in the opening three rounds

Ryan Kostecka

BSB Video: Recap of Utah's first series sweep in the Pac-12

After four rough years to begin its time in the Pac-12, Utah broke through in 2016 by earning its first conference sweep to set the stage for a magical season

Ryan Kostecka

Gym Video: Home workout with Sydney Soloski

COVID-19 might've shut down all the local gyms but Utah gymnastics' Sydney Soloski isn't letting that get her down

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley dazzles at unofficial pro day

Not listed among the top quarterbacks available at this year's draft, former Ute star Tyler Huntley turned in impressive numbers during unofficial pro day

Ryan Kostecka

Utah influential figures among those to offer condolences in Garff passing

Many influential figures from the University of Utah mourned Robert "Bob" Garff’s passing, including football head coach Kyle Whittingham and athletic director Mark Harlan

Ryan Kostecka

T&F Video: Utah to move to online competition

While more details are still to come, Utah will officially be the first NCAA team to convert to complete virtual competition

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Happy April Fools Day

In a time when the world could use more laughs, the Utah women's basketball team spent the whole season treating it like "April Fools Day"

Ryan Kostecka