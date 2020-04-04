FB Video: Utah DC Morgan Scalley breaks down Julian Blackmon

He's a three-time all-Pac-12 performer and a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus — also named a second-team All-American from the Associated Press, USA Today and AFCA.

He earned Pac-12 honors as a cornerback in 2017 and 2018 before transitioning to safety as a senior to help the Utes fill a void at the position, where he again earned all Pac-12 honors.

Yet for whatever reason, former Utah safety Julian Blackmon isn't garnering the amount of NFL-hype typically associated with a player of his accolades.

Hear what Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has to say about his former player and why he believes Blackmon will be a steal for whoever takes him in the NFL draft.

Video courtesy of Morgan Scalley Twitter account