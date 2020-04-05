FB Video: Utah DC Morgan Scalley breaks down Terrell Burgess

There might not be another Utah player on the defensive side of the ball who improved his draft stock during his senior year of competition than safety Terrell Burgess.

Burgess, who started just three games during his first three years as a Ute, emerged as a senior to not only start at strong safety but earn all-Pac-12 honorable mention.

He finished the season with 81 tackles — 7.5 for loss — one interception and five pass breakups. Those numbers, combined with the position he played, proves how versatile Burgess is and why he's now considered a third-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

According to Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, that's exactly whichever NFL team drafts Burgess is going to get. They'll get a guy who can not only work out of the slot as a defender, but also load the box and and come up and smack somebody in run support.

Video courtesy of Morgan Scalley Twitter account