Former Baylor Quarterback Charlie Brewer Is Coming To Utah

A four-year starter and one of the best quarterbacks in Baylor history, Charlie Brewer announced he will be heading to Salt Lake City to suit up for Utah this upcoming season as a graduate transfer

Utah's quarterback competition just got a lot more interesting.

Less than 24 hours after adding former 4-star quarterback JaQuinden Jackson, a dual-threat runner from Texas, the Utes added another transfer from the state of Texas.

Announced via Twitter, former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer will transfer to Utah to finish out his career.

The quarterback depth needed some new blood as season starter Cam Rising will be out until next summer — and expected to miss all of spring ball — recovering from shoulder surgery suffered on the first play of the second quarter against USC in the season opener.

Grad transfer Jake Bentley and senior Drew Lisk, both of whom played this season, are expected to move on from the program although NCAA rules will allow them to return next year if they choose.

With Rising out and Bentley/Lisk moving on, that now leaves freshman Cooper Justice, incoming freshman (4-star) Peter Costelli, Jackson and brewer as the quarterbacks who will be going through spring ball.

Brewer joining the program is arguably the biggest win because much like Bentley, he brings a starting pedigree to the room. Without him in the mix, the Utes would have three quarterbacks who've never started a game and one with just one start — not to mention two of them (Rising and Jackson) are coming off serious injuries that required surgery.

Nov 28, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) rolls out against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Because of his maturity and experience, a lot of talk will be made regarding Brewer and his ability to challenge for the vacant starting spot.

"It is with much thought and prayer that I am announcing I will be entering the transfer portal and moving on as a graduate transfer," Brewer said in a statement posted on Twitter. "A heartfelt thank you to my teammates, Coach [Matt] Rhule and Coach [Dave] Aranda for an amazing ride the past four years here at Baylor. I will take with me a lifetime of great memories and a degree from Baylor University."

Brewer's career at Baylor was up-and-down, but the ups far outweighed the downs. Under former coach Matt Rhule, his junior season was something special when he threw for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns to just interceptions. He also added 344 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

He led Baylor in a resurgent season to an 11-3 record before suffering losses to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Unfortunately, this past season didn't go as planned for Brewer. With Rhule now off to the NFL, Brewer struggled under new head coach Dave Aranda in leading the Bears to a 2-7 record. He threw for just 1,958 yards and 14 touchdowns (with eight interceptions), while adding 154 yards rushing and four scores.

Sep 26, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) in action during the game between the Bears and the Jayhawks at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As a four-year starter for Baylor, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 44 games played. He also added 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns as one of college football's most dynamic talents.

It's unknown what the status of Rising will be come next season, as well as the play of Costelli or the health of Jackson. But the one thing that can be counted on is that Brewer will show up ready to seize the starting job and do everything he can to get it.

