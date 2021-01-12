Former Oklahoma RB TJ Pledger Announces Transfer To Utah

While the Utes are still recovering from the loss of running back Ty Jordan, there was a glimmer of sunshine when former Oklahoma running back TJ Pledger announced his commitment to Utah

It's been an extremely difficult last couple of weeks for the Utah football program.

After finishing the season with three straight wins and star freshman running back Ty Jordan being named the Pac-12 Offensive freshman of the year, tragedy struck on Christmas night when Jordan passed away due to an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot.

With the team reeling from the tragedy and processing the emotions that come with it, including attending Jordan's celebration of life, there have been bright spots that have given off light through the darkness.

Stars like tight end Brant Kuithe, offensive lineman Nick Ford and linebacker Devin Lloyd have all elected to pass on the NFL draft for one more ride with the Utes.

Even more good news came on Monday afternoon when former Oklahoma running back TJ Pledger announced his commitment to Utah.

Pledger will now have two years of eligibility and is expected to receive a waiver from the NCAA allowing him to play this upcoming season. It's a huge pickup for the Utes as the running back room was dangerously thin following Jordan's passing and the transfers of Devin Brumfield and Jordan Wilmore.

That leaves Micah Bernard as the most experienced running back on the roster, a redshirt freshman who spent most of the season as a backup and complimentary piece to Jordan.

Pledger spent the last three seasons suiting up for the Sooners, where he emerged as a dynamite runner but never fully reached his potential. He finished his career with 135 carries for 695 yards and 6 touchdowns, adding 11 catches for 89 yards.

This past season was his best when he ran for 451 yards and five touchdowns on 95 carries, adding nine catches for 77 yards.

If eligible immediately, Pledger will be in competition with Bernard and incoming freshman Ricky Parks, a four-star prospect, for the starting role. It's best guessed that head coach Kyle Whittingham will implement a committee approach until one player begins to assert himself, very similar to what happened this past season.

