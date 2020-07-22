Former Utah DB Jaylon Johnson signs contract with Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson is officially prepared to call the Windy City home.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Johnson had finally inked his four-year rookie contract with the Chicago Bears, who chose Johnson with the 50th overall pick in the second round.

"Definitely as a competitor and the expectations I had for myself, of course I expected to go a lot higher," Johnson said. "I’m definitely forever grateful for the Bears to be that first team to believe in me and give me an opportunity to be able to provide for my family."

With the selection of Johnson, the Bears finally got the cornerback they were needing to play opposite Kyle Fuller — although they did go out and pluck free agent and former Pittsburgh Steeler Artie Burns this past offseason.

"We had some scenarios where we could have traded back out of that pick if we needed to," said Bears general manager Ryan Pace. "But when Jaylon was there, we turned the card in quickly because he's a guy we had graded high and it was a guy that fit our board as far as how the grades were coming off, and then it was a position of need for us as well. So we were really happy for that combination to take place."

Johnson's selection is the earliest Chicago has taken a cornerback since it selected Kyle Fuller in the first round of 2014. Pace hadn't taken a cornerback higher than the sixth round in his previous five drafts.

Johnson likes his fit in the Chicago defense, even though he was usually on the left side while at Utah and not on the right side. The Bears' opening is on the right side where Prince Amukamara played last season before being cut.

"I moved around pretty much all season depending on where the No. 1 wide receiver was and whether he was staying in one position or moving around, I followed him," Johnson said. "So it was kind of predicated on where the No. 1 wide receiver is. But I'm definitely familiar and comfortable playing on both sides."

Johnson will be competing with holdover cornerback Kevin Toliver, former CFL player Tre Roberson and Burns for that starting role. Burns has started 32 games in four seasons for the Steelers but his performance tailed off greatly last year, lending him to become a free agent.

Johnson finished his junior season with 36 tackles (34 solo), 11 pass break-ups and two interceptions with one touchdown. That tackle number may seem low but that's because Johnson was rarely tested. The most impressive part was that 34 of his 36 tackles were solo, showcasing his physicality and ability to bring down receivers one-on-one.

He's a physical corner who can thrive in press man coverage but also drop back in zone. He has no problem coming up in run support and is a player who is expected to get better the more he plays. He has a high ceiling and and could easily emerge as Chicago's No. 1 corner within his second or third year.

