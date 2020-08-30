SI.com
Former Ute Brian Allen signs with the Buffalo Bills

Ryan Kostecka

The Buffalo Bills are quickly becoming the favorite team of Utah fans.

After ending the 2019 season with defensive tackle Star Lotulelei as the only former Ute on the roster, the Bills added running back Zack Moss in the third round of the NFL draft. 

But Buffalo wasn't done, now adding defensive back and former Ute Brian Allen to the roster.

The signing reflects Allen's return to the league after he spent the 2019 season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. He previously spent the 2017 and '18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the same team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

For his career, Allen has played in 16 games with the majority of those snaps coming on special teams.

USATSI_10241582_168386753_lowres

While at Utah, Allen began his career as a wide receiver but failed to make an impact on the field. So he switched positions as a redshirt sophomore in 2014 but a season-ending injury prevented him from gaining any traction at his new spot.

As a junior, Allen played in all 13 games with three starts, really establishing himself as a trusted member of Utah's secondary. 

All of that hard work paid off by the time he was a senior when he played in 13 games with nine starts. He finished his senior season with 35 tackles (4.5 TFL and 1.0 sacks), 10 passes defended, six pass breakups and four interceptions.

Allen will now have another chance to resurrect his career in Buffalo.

