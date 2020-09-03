SI.com
Former Ute Garett Bolles ready for make-or-break season in Denver

Ryan Kostecka

Garett Bolles' struggles have been well documented throughout the years — so much that the fans in Denver would reign boos down on Bolles during the previous season.

“Listen, our fans are some of the best fans in the country; they deserve some of the best football here in Denver,” Bolles told KSL.com. “We have a tradition of winning and it’s unacceptable the way that I played and I take full responsibility for it.”

After the Broncos declined to pick up his fifth-year option, Bolles is now playing this upcoming season without a clear direction of his future. And although he says that doesn't bother him, it's instead reignited his passion and desire to be great within the game — and used those boos as motivation.

“Nobody likes to get booed, and so I took that upon myself to get better,” Bolles said. “I do whatever I can, you know, I worked hard, I put on 20 extra pounds, I did whatever I could to make myself better, the best version of me, moving forward because I know this is a very important season not just for me but for my family. This organization is counting on me to be the best version of myself and I knew whatever I had to do this offseason to get myself ready I did.”

Bolles hasn't quite lived up to the billing of being the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 draft, although starting all 48 games since then. He's had issues with penalties and inconsistent play, amassing 46 flags during that time period. 

But a lot of those issues changed when Denver brought on Mike Munchak as offensive line coach halfway through 2019. The continuity of having Munchak as his offensive line coach again – the first time in his career he's had the same position coach in back-to-back seasons.

"That’s huge for me. Me and Coach Munchak have a really great relationship. We talk regularly during practice, before the game, after the game, just trying to get me better,” Bolles said. ”I’m just looking forward to our relationship continuing to get better. I trust him, I believe in him, I know he believes in me and I’ve just got to do everything that I can to make him know that he can trust me.”

While the NFL season is a go, there still lies a level of uncertainty regarding the completion of the season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But Bolles understands that he can't control whether or not the season happens, just how he plays and he's more than ready for that responsibility.

“I knew coming into here I had to do whatever I can to be the man so this organization can trust me, the fans can trust me and we can get back to where we belong and that’s in the AFC championship, to the Super Bowl,” Bolles said. “And that’s our plan ever year. I know we have the quarterback and the receivers to do that, the defense to do that. And now it’s just up to me to protect Drew all that I can.”

