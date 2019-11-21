Game Preview: No. 7 Utah vs. Arizona

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham doesn’t believe in “style points.” He doesn’t’ believe in running up the score on opponents just to make a point to the College Football Playoff committee.

In the five years since the conception of the CFP, Whittingham has stood steadfast in his belief that the Utes will play who’s in front of them and will respect their opponents.

“Never, never consider that,” Whittingham said postgame following UCLA’s 49-3 win. “That's something that we don't do, won't do; that's just how it is. We weren't trying to run it up tonight, and we pulled our guys and just start running the football.

While it’s respectable and commendable for what Whittingham and the Utes choose to believe in and do, he might want to consider a different approach with the regular season coming to an end.

In the latest CFP rankings, the Utes check in at No. 7 in the country, the fourth one-loss team. If the Utes are to move up in the rankings, not only must they win out, including a victory over No. 6 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, they will need a little help from the teams ranked before them.

But even if all of that was to happen, which is likely, there’s still the possibility of one-loss Alabama, a one-loss team from the Big-10 or the one-loss Big-12 champion all jumping Utah into that fourth and final playoff spot.

So that’s why running up the score, showcasing a dominant defense with an explosive offense may be a good thing this close to the end of the season. But according to running back Zack Moss, that won’t be happening.

“We just want to come out here and make sure that we put in our best efforts, making sure that we execute our plays Because it's not about the team that we're going against, it's about us,” he said. “We're not out here trying to run up scoreboards or anything like that.”

Another opportunity to impress the committee comes Saturday, when Utah flies south to face Arizona in another Pac-12 south showdown. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

It’s the final road game of the season for the Utes, who will be playing for the first time since making a case for quarterback Tyler Huntley’s Heisman campaign.

“I’ve said it for weeks now that in our opinion and in the opinion of the nation, that Tyler is an elite player, an elite quarterback,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “His complete dedication and immersion in the details of what he’s doing, and his preparation is outstanding.”

The timing couldn’t be more perfect as Huntley will have ample opportunity to put up major stats considering Arizona’s pass defense is the second worst in the country. Recently, the Wildcats were torched by Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert to the tune of 333 yards and four touchdowns.

However, the offense is more than just Huntley, who’s thrown for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

Moss is having a stellar season as well, rushing for 955 yards and 13 scores on the year. Tight end Brant Kuithe had a career-game last week, when he finished with five catches for 132 yards a score, while Samson Nacua added an 83-yard receiving touchdown.

“We make sure that we execute our plays to the best of our ability,” Moss said of the offense. “Whatever we do on the offensive side of the ball, we put up points, that's what it is.”

The committee already knows that Utah’s defense is one of the country’s best. But my guess is that they need to see more offensively, so Saturday’s showdown in the south is a good starting point.