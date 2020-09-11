GoFundMe started for former Ute Jimmy Nolan following car accident

To all Utah fans, and college football fans across the nation, former Ute and fan favorite Jimmy Nolan needs your help, thoughts and prayers.

It was Thursday morning when his life changed forever.

His wife Taran and three of their four children( Micki, Daisy and Jimmy) were involved in a car crash on Thursday morning in South Carolina. Jimmy later posted on Facebook that Micki, the baby of the group, didn't survive, while Taran, Daisy and Jimmy are all in critical condition with severe burn wounds.

"'Head on collision. just heard from state trooper," Jimmy posted on Facebook. "Car caught on fire immediately. by the time help arrived, they could only pull 3 out. Tar is on way to hospital ‘not doing good…critical condition…burns REAL serious’….jimmy and daisy both in separate ambulances…critical condition/burns ….’were not able to pull out our youngest.'”

Courtesy of speedkillsusa.com

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Ford Expedition was traveling west on an eastbound lane of U.S. 521 when it collided headfirst with a Cadillac Escalade going east. The accident occurred around 5 a.m.

A state trooper later said that two people passed away due to the severity of the accident; the driver of the Escalade and one of the passengers of the Expedition.

Jimmy posted on his Facebook immediately following on the accident, saying he was on the phone with Taran when the accident took place.

“South Carolina friends: I was just on phone with Tar. She’s driving from Georgetown to Charlotte with Micki, Daisy, and Jimmy. I’m here in SoCal with Paisley. While on phone, Tar screamed and I heard a big collision. Everything went quiet and I heard Micki moaning. Then her phone went dead. I called back and went right to voicemail.”

Jimmy and his oldest daughter Paisley, who were in California at the time of the accident, are currently on their way to South Carolina.

Courtesy of ocregister.com

Brittany Hinzo created a GoFundMe page for the Nolan family, asking for any help anybody could give during this trying time for the Nolan's.

"There are no words for this immeasurable loss," Hinzo wrote. "We are praying and asking for hope and help. We want to take all or any financial burden out of the question. Whatever you can give to support this family will help. Every dollar will go to supply to their needs in this season, medically, at home, etc. Please also continue to pray and ask God to supply every single one of their needs right now."

As of 8:30 p.m. MST, the GoFundMe page had raised just south of $84,000, and was asking for $250,000.

Jimmy played for the Utes from 1995-99, later taking head coaching jobs with multiple high schools in Southern California, including Fountain Valley, Lakewood, Carson, Laguna Beach, Cantwell-Sacred Heart and Compton Centennial.

He was most recently the head coach of Costa Mesa High School, taking the job prior to the 2019 season. But according to Costa Mesa High School athletic director Sharon Uhl, the Nolan family was preparing to relocate to South Carolina — although Jimmy agreed to coach the team for the 2020 season, which was set to begin in January of 2021.

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/2succs-the-nolan-family or click the link above.

