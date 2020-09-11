SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

GoFundMe started for former Ute Jimmy Nolan following car accident

Ryan Kostecka

To all Utah fans, and college football fans across the nation, former Ute and fan favorite Jimmy Nolan needs your help, thoughts and prayers.

It was Thursday morning when his life changed forever. 

His wife Taran and three of their four children( Micki, Daisy and Jimmy) were involved in a car crash on Thursday morning in South Carolina. Jimmy later posted on Facebook that Micki, the baby of the group, didn't survive, while Taran, Daisy and Jimmy are all in critical condition with severe burn wounds.

"'Head on collision. just heard from state trooper," Jimmy posted on Facebook. "Car caught on fire immediately. by the time help arrived, they could only pull 3 out. Tar is on way to hospital ‘not doing good…critical condition…burns REAL serious’….jimmy and daisy both in separate ambulances…critical condition/burns ….’were not able to pull out our youngest.'”

14_08_14_Nolan_9611_ED7A0175
Courtesy of speedkillsusa.com

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Ford Expedition was traveling west on an eastbound lane of U.S. 521 when it collided headfirst with a Cadillac Escalade going east. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. 

A state trooper later said that two people passed away due to the severity of the accident; the driver of the Escalade and one of the passengers of the Expedition.

Jimmy posted on his Facebook immediately following on the accident, saying he was on the phone with Taran when the accident took place.

“South Carolina friends: I was just on phone with Tar. She’s driving from Georgetown to Charlotte with Micki, Daisy, and Jimmy. I’m here in SoCal with Paisley. While on phone, Tar screamed and I heard a big collision. Everything went quiet and I heard Micki moaning. Then her phone went dead. I called back and went right to voicemail.”

Jimmy and his oldest daughter Paisley, who were in California at the time of the accident, are currently on their way to South Carolina.

OCR-L-HSFB-ALBANO-0817-21.kjs_-1
Courtesy of ocregister.com

Brittany Hinzo created a GoFundMe page for the Nolan family, asking for any help anybody could give during this trying time for the Nolan's.

"There are no words for this immeasurable loss," Hinzo wrote. "We are praying and asking for hope and help. We want to take all or any financial burden out of the question. Whatever you can give to support this family will help. Every dollar will go to supply to their needs in this season, medically, at home, etc. Please also continue to pray and ask God to supply every single one of their needs right now."

As of 8:30 p.m. MST, the GoFundMe page had raised just south of $84,000, and was asking for $250,000.

Jimmy played for the Utes from 1995-99, later taking head coaching jobs with multiple high schools in Southern California, including Fountain Valley, Lakewood, Carson, Laguna Beach, Cantwell-Sacred Heart and Compton Centennial. 

He was most recently the head coach of Costa Mesa High School, taking the job prior to the 2019 season. But according to Costa Mesa High School athletic director Sharon Uhl, the Nolan family was preparing to relocate to South Carolina — although Jimmy agreed to coach the team for the 2020 season, which was set to begin in January of 2021.

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/2succs-the-nolan-family or click the link above.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Utes named to depth charts ahead of NFL season

The NFL season is shaping up to be a good one for Utah alumni as seven former Utes will find themselves starting in Week 1 — with numerous others carving out prominent backup roles

Ryan Kostecka

Which Pac-12 programs have the most players currently in the NFL?

When the NFL kicks off on Thursday night, over 190 former Pac-12 football players will find themselves on the NFL sidelines for upcoming season

Ryan Kostecka

Is Utah losing out on top in-state recruits a big deal or not?

Over the past five years, the Utes have seen the top in-state recruit choose another program despite always being a finalist. Is that a concerning trend moving forward or no big deal?

Ryan Kostecka

Twenty Utes officially preparing for kickoff of the NFL season

The NFL season is set to kickoff on Thursday night between the Chiefs and the Texans — and 20 former Utes will find themselves suiting up on Sundays in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Elite OL Kingsley Suamataia chooses Oregon over Utah on Tuesday night

Orem High School 4-star offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia will be heading out of state to play his college ball, snubbing in-state Utah to suit up for reigning Pac-12 champion Oregon

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jeffrey Bassa trimmed his list to a final three

The recruitment of Kearns High School athlete Jeffrey Bassa just got more intense after he named his final 3 schools on Tuesday night; Utah, Oregon and Oklahoma State

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jeffrey Bassa dropping "big news" Tuesday night

Local product and Kearns High School star Jeffrey Bassa, the state's No. 1 rated athlete and a three-star prospect, is set to announce his college decision at 6:30 p.m. MST on Tuesday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Kingsley Suamataia to announce decision Tuesday night

The top prospect in the state of Utah is set to announce his college decision when Kingsley Suamataia, a 4-star offensive lineman, chooses between Utah, Oregon and five other programs

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah RB Zack Moss a "sleeper" in most fantasy drafts

According to Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano, the resident fantasy football expert, former Utah running back Zack Moss is a "sleeper" in most drafts with massive upside

Ryan Kostecka

by

Ryan_Kostecka

Will Utah fans be tuning into what BYU is doing this fall?

It's not what Utah fans were hoping for this fall, but with the Pac-12 season canceled/postponed, will the Ute faithful be tuning into to see what hated rival BYU does this fall?

Ryan Kostecka