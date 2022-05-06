How does Jacksonville feel about drafting Devin Lloyd?

In a collaboration with FanNations Jaguar Report, Beat Reporter John Shipley answered a series of questions as to how Jacksonville is feeling in regards to the selection of Devin Lloyd, and why it is significant for the franchise.

Q: Why did the Jaguars draft Devin Lloyd?

Shipley: The Jaguars drafted Lloyd for a few reasons. For one, the Jaguars completely lacked playmakers on defense in 2021, finishing last in the NFL in turnovers and having below-average linebacker player. The Jaguars responded by releasing long-time linebacker Myles Jack and let starting linebacker Damien Wilson leave in free agency, leading to the Jaguars signing Foyesade Oluokun to a three-year deal in free agency. The Jaguars still needed another starter opposite Oluokun, though, and they wanted a player who could make plays as both a blitzer and in coverage due to what their defensive scheme asks out of the position. Lloyd's production and versatility simply made him too good to pass on.

Q: What kind of impact is Lloyd expected to have for Jacksonville?

Shipley: I think Lloyd is currently the pick that people who support the Jaguars are most excited about, which says a lot about his potential place on the team. The Jaguars had no starter on the defense at weak side linebacker entering the draft and now they have an experienced and ready-made linebacker in Lloyd who can be expected to start early. Lloyd's blitzing ability and even his ability to rush off the edge will likely come into play too considering Jacksonville's scheme. In short, I don't really see Lloyd coming off the field for the Jaguars. He is going to play early and he is going to play a lot.

Q: What stands out about Lloyd's game that will transfer to the NFL?

Shipley: I think it is his versatility. Lloyd is a true modern linebacker because not only does he have sideline-to-sideline speed and good length for the position, but he makes plays in all three phases. He can stop the run both in between the tackles and on the perimeter. He can make plays in man and in zone coverage. He is a disruptive blitzer both over centers and guards and when rushing off the edge. There really isn't anything Lloyd can't do at a high level, making him a true chess piece at the NFL level.

Q: How has the fanbase reacted to Lloyd being their selection?

Shipley: I think the fanbase is absolutely ecstatic over the selection of Lloyd. While many may have wanted a wide receiver, the Jaguars were rumored to be targeting a linebacker at No. 33 all along. So when the Jaguars traded up to No. 27 in front of the linebacker-needy Patriots and got a linebacker that most analysts had ranked as the No. 1 or No. 2 linebacker in the draft, fans were really happy. Also, Lloyd won fans over in a big way with his infectious personality following his selection. It was hard not to become a fan of Lloyd the person seeing him take the stage.

Q: What does Lloyd's game say about Utah in your perspective?

Shipley: I think Utah is one of the best programs in the country from an NFL perspective. I truly think Utah puts out versatile and well-coached defenders every year and there is hardly ever a season where they don't have at least one impact defender in a draft class. Lloyd is one of the best, but he does a good job of encompassing why Utah's defense puts out so many pros.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah