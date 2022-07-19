How does Utah's Cameron Rising compare to the rest of the top Pac-12 quarterbacks?

On Tuesday the University of Utah's Cameron Rising was one of five Pac-12 quarterbacks named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List. Alongside Rising, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Stanford's Tanner McKee, Oregon's Bo Nix and USC's Caleb Williams were also named to the list.

So how does Rising compare to the rest of these top Pac-12 QB's?

The following is an analysis of each quarterback and their 2021 stats:

Oregon — Bo Nix

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

2021 Stats (Auburn): 197-323 (61%), 2,294 yards, 11 TD's, 3 INT's, 168 rushing yards, 4 rushing TD's.

Bo Nix is the biggest question mark for this group as the Ducks ended spring camp without a decision on their starting quarterback. With that being said, it should be Nix's to lose as the junior transfer from Auburn has by far the most experience with three years in the SEC.

However, If Nix doesn't turn out quickly, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham may just pull the plug and begin developing one of their highly talented freshman QB's.

Stanford — Tanner McKee

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports.

2021 Stats: 186-297 (62%), 2,155 yards, 14 TD's, 7 INT's, 22 rushing yards, 4 rushing TD's.

Tanner McKee might be the best passing quarterback in the conference with some significant pro potential, but Stanford's roster might make it difficult for him to excel as demonstrated in the second half of last years schedule.

Through the first five games, McKee was on fire, throwing for 11 touchdowns and not a single interception. However, through the rest of the year McKee significantly struggled as he only threw four more touchdowns, recorded 7 interceptions and was sacked 17 times.

While McKee is a very talented quarterback with a lot of pro potential, his supporting cast will more than likely hold him back from truly excelling.

UCLA — Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) drops back to pass the ball against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports.

2021 Stats: 176-283 (62%), 2,409 yards, 21 TD's, 6 INT's, 609 rushing yards, 9 rushing TD's.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is easily one of the best quarterbacks in the conference as he's shown significant progress year after year for the Bruins.

As for last season, DTR was the conference leader in passing efficiency (153.94), passing yards/completion (13.69), passing yards per attempt (8.51), points responsible for (182), total offense (274.36) and total offense TD's (30).

While he didn't play against Utah last season due to an injury he sustained in a previous matchup, DTR is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback with good passing skills and elite athleticism. Next to USC's Caleb Williams and Utah's Cameron Rising, DTR is one of the top three quarterbacks in the conference and has the potential to be the best depending on how the season unfolds.

USC — Caleb Williams

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

2021 Stats (Oklahoma): 136-211 (64.5%), 1,912 yards, 21 TD's, 4 INT's, 442 rushing yards, 6 rushing TD's.

After transferring from Oklahoma and following his head coach Lincoln Riley to USC, the soon-to-be sophomore now has a full season ahead of him to show what he's fully capable of.

Looking back at last season, Williams was able to do a considerable amount of damage despite only starting in the last seven contests. Notably, His 1,670 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns were the most ever by an OU true freshman.

With what USC has built over the last few months and a full schedule under center, Williams has what it takes to be the best QB in the conference and has even entered the conversation as a potential Heisman Trophy Finalist.

Utah — Cameron Rising

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

2021 Stats: 204-320 (63%), 2,493 yards, 20 TD's, 5 INT's, 499 rushing yards, 6 rushing TD's.

What this boils down to is a competition between DTR, Williams and Rising. These three are arguably the top quarterbacks in the conference and each possesses the ability to emerge as the best in the Pac-12 when its all said and done.

For DTR, the challenge will be improving on previous seasons. Does he have what it takes to continue improving his passing abilities and become more of a threat in that aspect?

As for Williams, on paper he should be the obvious choice but he's still young and it could take some time in order to build up the chemistry with his receivers in order to thrive. Simply put, USC experienced a full makeover this offseason so how long will it take before Williams and the offense are firing on all cylinders?

Finally, Rising has everything he needs in order to turn some heads and prove he's the best the Pac-12 has to offer. While he may be the least athletic of the top three, he's now got a full season as the starter ahead of him, has nearly every weapon in his arsenal returning from 2021, and has been making noticeable improvements over the course of the offseason.

So overall where does Rising compare amongst the rest? He's a top three QB with the potential to emerge as the best, and the expectation to turn a lot of heads in pursuit of his best individual season.

