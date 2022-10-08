How to Watch or Stream No. 11 Utah Utes vs No. 18 UCLA

With a 4-1 record, the No. 11 Utah Utes will look to assert their dominance as they face an undefeated UCLA squad, currently ranked No. 18 in the nation. No doubt this will be the toughest matchup either team has faced to this point in the season and will provide some clarity as to who is a legitimate contender, and who is a fraud.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and teammates runs onto the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

The game is scheduled for a 1:30 PM MT kick-off (3:30 PM ET) on Fox. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

TV Channel: Fox

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 158 or 197 / SXM App 959

No. 11 Utah Vs. No. 18 UCLA

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA.

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 1:30 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Similar to what they have worn in the past, the Utes will wear their road white jerseys with black pants and a black helmet. However, after several years of the oversized drum and feather helmet, Utah introduced a brand new black helmet for the 2022 season.

