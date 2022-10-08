Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream No. 11 Utah Utes vs No. 18 UCLA

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch or Stream No. 11 Utah Utes vs No. 18 UCLA

The Utes will travel to Pasadena to face No. 18 UCLA in a highly anticipated Top 25 matchup.

With a 4-1 record, the No. 11 Utah Utes will look to assert their dominance as they face an undefeated UCLA squad, currently ranked No. 18 in the nation. No doubt this will be the toughest matchup either team has faced to this point in the season and will provide some clarity as to who is a legitimate contender, and who is a fraud.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and teammates runs onto the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and teammates runs onto the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

The game is scheduled for a 1:30 PM MT kick-off (3:30 PM ET) on Fox. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Fox

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 158 or 197 / SXM App 959

No. 11 Utah Vs. No. 18 UCLA

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA.

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 1:30 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Similar to what they have worn in the past, the Utes will wear their road white jerseys with black pants and a black helmet. However, after several years of the oversized drum and feather helmet, Utah introduced a brand new black helmet for the 2022 season.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

USATSI_17440192
Football

Five Utes to watch against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins

By Cole Bagley
Oct 26, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) runs after the catch while defended by UCLA Bruins defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the first half at Rose Bowl.
Football

No. 11 Utah Utes unveil new helmet for UCLA matchup

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) sacks Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Gabe Reid should start for the Utes, so why isn't he?

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

No. 11 Utah Releases Depth Chart for No. 18 UCLA

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) celebrates his sack against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Pac-12 prepared for shake up as USC, Utah, & UCLA top rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) changes a play at the line scrimmage in the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Cameron Rising & the Utes are focused on getting better

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with UCLA

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) reaches out to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said following the victory over Oregon State

By FanNation AllUtes