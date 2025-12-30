How to watch, stream Utah vs. Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl

The stage is set for the 2025 Las Vegas Bowl between Utah and Nebraska.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. MT. Fans not making the trek to Sin City can watch the Utes (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) and Cornhuskers (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) square off on ESPN.

The conclusion of the 2025 campaign will mark a new chapter for the Utah football program, as Morgan Scalley will make his debut as head coach of the Utes in wake of Kyle Whittingham's decision to step down and join Michigan. Scalley has served as the team's defensive coordinator since 2016.

Here's what you need to know about the postseason matchup, including more on how to watch it, ahead of Wednesday's bowl game.

By The Numbers

3: Bowl game opt-outs for Utah

Key players on both sides of the line of scrimmage have opted out of the Las Vegas Bowl while declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft: tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, as well as defensive end Logan Fano.

Nebraska, meanwhile, won't have star tailback Emmett Johnson. The Big Ten Running Back of the Year has entered his name into the NFL draft pool as well.

3: Career starts for Nebraska QB TJ Lateef

Nebraska has turned the keys of the offense over to true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef in the wake of Dylan Raiola's season-ending injury, which will be followed by an entry into the transfer portal.

In his six regular season appearances, including three starts, Lateef was 59-of-95 (62.1%) through the air for 722 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added three scores on the ground as well.

Offensive efficiency rankings

Utah: 83.8 (No. 8; No. 1 in Big 12)

Nebraska: 54.9 (No. 56; No. 11 in Big Ten)

Defensive efficiency rankings

Utah: 73.7 (No. 22; No. 3 in Big 12)

Nebraska: 52.9 (No. 65; No. 13 in Big Ten)

Special teams efficiency rankings

Nebraska: 64.4 (No. 11; No. 3 in Big Ten)

Utah: 48.5 (No. 85; No. 11 in Big 12)

Overall efficiency rankings

Utah: 84.3 (No. 9; No. 2 in Big 12)

Nebraska: 57.8 (No. 57; No. 10 in Big Ten)

How to watch Utah vs. Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 31 Game Time: 12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. MT

12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. MT Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas How to watch (TV): ESPN

Odds, spread and total for Utah vs. Nebraska

Spread:

Utah: -14.5 (-102)

Nebraska: +14.5 (-120)

Moneyline:

Utah: -550

Nebraska: +410

Total: 51.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

