How Utah football was able to secure 3-star recruit Hudson Lewis' commitment
Anyone who follows the Utah football program closely had a reason to feel stressed out last weekend.
A 46-point win over Colorado left little doubt about the program's state of affairs on the field. But for those keeping tabs on what Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff are doing along the recruiting trails, seeing one of their newest commits with his arm around an opposing coach who helms one of the most deep-pocketed programs in the country probably didn't sit well for many Utes fans after they had just watched their team demolish the Buffaloes the night before.
Shortly after Dan Lanning and Oregon had an opportunity to host Timberline High School (Idaho) product Hudson Lewis on an official visit, which coincided with the Ducks' home game against Wisconsin, an image of the 2026 prospect — wearing a beanie with the signature "O" embroidered on the front — standing next to Lanning circulated it's way through social media on Sunday, likely causing some angst for anyone who celebrated the news of Lewis' pledge to the Utes back in September.
Those anxious folks can breathe a sigh of relief now.
"Visited Oregon to see how they go about things and see what they have to offer," Lewis said via text message. "Locked in with Utes."
Lewis, ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 6 high school senior from Idaho, joined the growing recruiting class Utah's assembling for next season upon de-committing from Washington State, which received Hudson's verbal commitment over the summer.
"The [Utah] coaches are very welcoming and it’s a awesome place, surrounded by a great program, that’s something I want to be a part of!" Lewis said.
Since announcing his flip to the Utes on Sept. 21, Lewis has been getting to know members of Whittingham's staff, including first-year wide receivers coach Micah Simon. The two started to build a rapport with one another during Lewis' official visit over the second weekend of October, giving him an opportunity to see Utah in action as it took on Arizona State at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
"Just building relationships with my coaches and starting to make a strong relationship with coach Simon," Lewis said of his visit. "Coach Simon showed me how I’m gonna be used in the offense and I feel like I fit in perfectly!"
The Utes put on quite a show with Lewis in attendance, racking up 276 yards and six touchdowns on the ground against the Big 12’s No. 2-ranked run defense at the time for a 42-10 victory over the Sun Devils. It was a quiet night through the air for Devon Dampier and company, though Lewis did note how efficient the Utes passing game can be in his takeaways.
"Very versatile," Lewis said of Utah's offense. "I feel like they could either run it or throw it and they are balanced and good at both!"
Lewis' arrival to Utah's campus in the spring will follow an impressive senior year at Timberline. With the 6A state playoffs set to kick off on Halloween, Lewis sits at 55 catches for 968 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.
In addition to helping the Wolves clinch an 8-1 record and a first-round bye, Lewis' productive 2025 campaign boosted his recruiting profile, establishing the 5-foot-10 prospect as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the state while garnering the attention of multiple power conference schools.
"God has really blessed me with many opportunities!" Lewis said. "My father and my mom have made me grow so much keeping going and staying confident!"
Utah has done well for itself recently when it comes to acquiring high school talent from Idaho, where four-star tackle Kelvin Obot and three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell also reside. Those two, along with Lewis, make up the Utes' recruiting class that ranks No. 44 in the country on 247Sports.