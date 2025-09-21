Utah football flips former Washington State commit

BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Hudson Lewis has Flipped his Commitment from Washington State to Utah, per his agency @TheFamilie_



The 5’10 175 WR had been Committed to the Cougars since May



“I’m grateful for this opportunity, Utes fam let’s work”https://t.co/MIjk7oixAd pic.twitter.com/nvodZHiK53