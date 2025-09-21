Utah football flips former Washington State commit
Coming off a disheartening loss, the Utah football program received some positive news on the recruiting trails Sunday with a commitment from three-star wide receiver prospect Hudson Lewis.
Lewis, previously committed to Washington State, flipped to the Utes after a post from his X account on Saturday indicated that he'd recently received an offer from Kyle Whittingham and company.
On3's Hayes Fawcett first reported Lewis' pledge to Utah, which came less than 24 hours after the Utes suffered their first loss of the 2025 season in a 34-10 setback to Texas Tech. It also followed Washington State's second consecutive defeat in blowout fashion, in which the Cougars were decimated, 59-24, by Washington in the 117th Apple Cup on Saturday. Washington State was routed by North Texas, 59-10, the week prior.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Lewis had been committed to Washington State since May. He also held offers from Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Utah Tech. He went on an official visit to Washington State in June and competed in the Under Armour Camp in Salt Lake City in May, providing Utah's coaching staff an opportunity to check out the highly-touted high school junior.
A product of Timberline High School (Idaho), Lewis was ranked by 247Sports over the summer as a three-star and the No. 177 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 class. He checked in as the No. 5 recruit from the state of Idaho as well.
After receiving that ranking, Lewis put up some big numbers in the first few weeks of his junior season, including an impressive performance against Nelson High School (Oregon) earlier in September. Guiding his Wolves to their second straight win to start the season, Lewis hauled in seven catches for 193 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone.
"[Lewis'] athleticism is unmatched," said Timberline head coach Ian Smart. "And then again, I've been around here, I've coached in Idaho for 15 years now – I can't remember a kid that has been as dynamic as he is on a football field."
Lewis' lightning-fast speed was highlighted on the track this past spring, when he posted a time of 10.78 seconds in the 100-meter dash to claim first at the Idaho 6A state championships.
With Lewis onboard, Utah picked up commit No. 18 in its 2026 recruiting class.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 36 athlete)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 65 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 24 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 40 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 40 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 99 defensive lineman)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 73 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 76 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 78 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 100 cornerback)
- Hudson Lewis (three-star, No. 177 wide receiver)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 97 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 131 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 178 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 125 tight end)
Where does Utah's 2026 recruiting class rank?
Following Lewis' commitment, Utah's 18-player class checked in as the No. 43-ranked class in the country and No. 8 in the 16-team Big 12 on 247Sports.