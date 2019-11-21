Watch Utah's #HuntleyforHeisman video

Today, the University of Utah athletics department released a video and website with the sole intention of bringing awareness to quarterback Tyler Huntley's Heisman campaign.

Huntley is having a career season in leading Utah to No. 7 in the latest college football playoff rankings. The Utes, who sit at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Pac-12, still have an outside shot at the playoffs, and much of it will depend on the play of Huntley.

Huntley has completed 74.2% of his passes this season, which is second nationally, while throwing for 2,397 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception. He’s also a dual threat, showcasing the ability to run by amassing 221 yards and five scores on the year.

Is Huntley Heisman worthy? Who knows. But if it was up to Utah or its fans, Huntley would undoubtedly be sitting in New your City for the Hesiman ceremony.