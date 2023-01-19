Skip to main content
Injury Report: How long will Utah's Cameron Rising be out?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Report: How long will Utah's Cameron Rising be out?

In a recent interview, Utah's Kyle Whittingham revealed when Cam Rising should be ready to play.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After sustaining yet another injury in his second Rose Bowl appearance, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was sidelined with a "leg injury" and ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks with assistance off the field in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks with assistance off the field in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.

Following the loss, head coach Kyle Whittingham shared an initial update on the severity of the issue, stating that it would take awhile before Rising would be ready to play again.

“The injury to Cam is a leg injury. It doesn’t look good, I’ll tell you that,” Whittingham said. “It looks like it could be something that takes awhile to recover from so that's not a positive right now.”

Now more than a few weeks later, Whittingham recently sat down with the Athletic and provided a timetable for Rising's recovery and when they expect him to be back for the 2023 season.

"Its a leg injury," Whittingham said. "Its going to be fairly extensive rehab. He will not be able to participate in spring, but we expect him to be ready for the season opener."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is excellent news for the program as speculation had Rising potentially returning a few games in, but for now, it appears the star quarterback will be ready to go for the rematch with Florida to open the season.

Additionally, as Rising rehabs on his own, this will free up all quarterback reps during spring which will help the coaches determine who QB2 will be next year. It will also allow the young guys like Nate Johnson and Brandon Rose the opportunity to truly develop and learn the offense.

With Rising returning for game one, Utah should be fully prepared to face their 2023 schedule, which will arguably be both the most difficult the program has ever faced and the most rewarding if they can win 10 or 11 of those games.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 10.04.37 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star OT Spencer Fano

By Cole Bagley
A general view of the football helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Recruiting

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson visits Utah Football

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 10.17.08 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star WR Kainoa Carvalho

By Cole Bagley
Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at USC Trojans

By Cole Bagley
10435236
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star CB Smith Snowden

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19744601
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at No. 7 UCLA Bruins

By Cole Bagley
CJ Jacobsen, Utah.
Football

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star TE CJ Jacobsen

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Why did Cam Rising choose to return to Utah for the 2023 season?

By Cole Bagley