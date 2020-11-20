SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

It's Discovery Time For Utah On Both Sides Of The Ball

Ryan Kostecka

The old adage is that defense wins championships. While that has proven to be true, unfortunately for Utah and head coach Kyle Whittingham it hasn't quite been as simple as that.

Over the past two seasons, the Utes have had the Pac-12's best defense and one of the tops in the nation. But twice they've come up short of winning the conference title game despite making appearances in both of them after winning back-to-back Pac-12 south division titles.

This season promises something entirely different as Utah will be reloading its typical vaunted defense, meaning that a bunch of inexperienced freshmen and sophomores are expected to play vital roles.

So now Whittingham and co. will have a chance to reverse that old adage and prove that a talented offense can in fact win a championship — and it all begins with Saturday's season opener vs. USC. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT and will air on ESPN.

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham] before the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Levi's Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OFFENSE
The offense is loaded where it matters most — the trenches. Utah's offensive line is expected to be among the best in the conference, led by all-conference nominees in Nick Ford and Orlando Umana. 

The Utes also have a handful of talented skill players who can catch the ball, most noticeably in potential All-American Brant Kuithe and wide receivers Bryan Thompson and Britain Covey. 

It's an ideal starting point for a team looking at breaking in a new starting quarterback and running back. 

The quarterback situation has largely come down to senior Jake Bentley and sophomore Cam Rising — with many torn between who ends up as the day one starter (My guess is Rising). 

Rising_Cameron_10-24-20

Either way, the quarterback will have a somewhat easy job behind that offensive line and bevy of pass catchers. It will be up to him to control the game and act best as a distributor of sorts. 

The running back situation has come down to Devin Brumfield, Jordan Wilmore and Ty Jordan, three players capable of changing the game. Right now head coach Kyle Whittingham is going with a committee approach but there's hope that one guy emerges as the lead.

The offense is in a situation to be dominant, which is exactly what the Utes need considering the youth of their defense. If Rising (or Bentley) and a running back can emerge as legit starters, Utah could very well have the offense carrying the defense.

DEFENSE
Replacing nine starters is going to be no easy task, especially when the majority of those replacements are going to be underclassmen. How this defense is going to shape up remains to be seen as the young-ins are going to have to learn on the fly.

Utah's strength will be on the defensive line, where Mika Tafua — he possesses all-Pac-12 potential and seems to be the next great Ute defensive lineman — returns as a starter and Maxs Tupai has seen action beforehand. Hauati Pututau and Viane Moala are phenomenal anchors in the middle, making it difficult for opposing offenses to run the ball

Phillips_Clark_P8_1_10.17.20
Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Devin Lloyd is the lone returning starter at the linebacker position, where he will be joined by Nephi Sewell, a converted safety. The secondary features five new starters, led by big-time cornerback commit in true freshman Clark Phillips.

Utah's defense is without a doubt going to go through some growing pains, and opening up your first game of the season against USC isn't ideal. The Utes will have to discover which combinations of defenders work. 

In the end though, a few stops of USC's defense would go a long way into the mental growth of the Utes and potentially pulling out the victory.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Utah Football And BYU Square Off On The Field This Season?

With news breaking on Monday that the Pac-12 will "take a look" at scheduling OOC games, and when combined with a few other factors, it's entirely possible the 101st Holy War happens in 2020

Ryan Kostecka

by

Abii

USC Possesses The Talent To Be Special, But Has Underperformed Thus Far

After two last-second come-from-behind wins, USC sits atop the Pac-12 south division standings. But standing in its way is Utah, a team far better coached with more talent than the Trojans' first two opponents

Ryan Kostecka

by

docfreedaddy

When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 11

After wilting away in Denver for the past four seasons, former Utah running back Devontae Booker has been thriving in his backup role with the Las Vegas Raiders. He and Josh Jacobs are a true dynamic duo

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 10 Of The NFL Season?

In his first start in nearly two years, former Utah quarterback Alex Smith was pretty sensational for the Washington Football Team in their 30-27 loss to Detroit this past weekend

Ryan Kostecka

Utah WBB Picked To Finish Eighth In The Pac-12 Preseason Poll

One year after finishing in eighth place, head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utah women's basketball team is predicted to finish eighth once again in the highly loaded Pac-12

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football Coach And His Wife To Star On Reality TV Show

Utah defensive backs coach Sharrieff Shah, his wife Jen and their two sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar will be featured on Bravo Network's "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," which aires every Wednesday

Ryan Kostecka

After Months Of Waiting, Utah Ready To Enter Pac-12 South Title Hunt

It's been a long time coming but everything is currently pointing to Utah beginning its Pac-12 South title defense on Saturday agains none other than USC, it's main rival for the division crown

Ryan Kostecka

Is Anyone To Blame For Utah Canceling Yet Another Football Game?

After having its first two games of the 2020 college football season canceled due to a widespread outbreak within the program, is this the fault of the Utes or a larger issue within the state of Utah?

Ryan Kostecka

by

Ute_tribe

Utah-USC Matchup Set For A #Pac12AfterDark Special in Nov. 21

In a huge matchup between Pac-12 South foes that could very likely decide the division crown, Utah is set to host USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in a #Pac12AfterDark special on Saturday, Nov. 21

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah QB Jason Shelley Dismissed From Utah State

After electing to transfer to Utah State for the upcoming season, former Utah quarterback Jason Shelley has been dismissed from the Aggies football program for a violation of team rules

Ryan Kostecka