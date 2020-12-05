It's Officially Brant Kuithe And Britain Covey Time For Utah

Utah will need a big day from its offense if it wants to get its first win of the college football season with a victory over Oregon State, and Brant Kuithe and Britain Covey will need to shine

Despite wanting to win every game and capture that ever-elusive Pac-12 title, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham understood that this season was going to be a learning experience — a BIG one.

Entering the 2020 college football season, Utah was tasked with replacing nine starters — all of whom are now in the NFL — from last season's defense, which ranked as one of the best in the nation. On top of that, the Utes had to replace quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss, two of the best to ever play their respective positions in a Utah uniform.

"We lost a heck of a defensive unit. ... Nine guys off that defense, they're all in the National Football League and that tells you how good that crew was," Whittingham said. "And we're starting over, with the exception of a few guys."

Adding to the troubles was the COVID-19 pandemic, and everything that comes with that. With the Pac-12 getting a super late start this season, it left the Utes with very little time to prepare and get game-ready.

And finally, the cherry on top was the team getting hit with an outbreak of COVID-19, causing them to shutdown practices and trainings, as well as cancelling their first two games of the season.

So despite all of those obstructions and issues, Whittingham and Utah will not be throwing in the towel for the season. While their primary objective will be to get better, as it always win, Whittingham said the team will continue to push the limits to try and emerge victorious.

“So we’re still a work in progress,” Whittingham said after the Utes fell 24-21 to Washington last Saturday. “Proud of a lot of guys that had their first chance tonight with extensive play. Got some good players in the program. We just got to put it all together. We got to come back to work on Monday and be ready to show resolve and be able to bounce back, not feel sorry for ourselves, not hang our heads, but just continue to move forward. I really believe this can be a good football team at some point. We just got to keep coaching them as best we can.”

It's going to be another late night in Salt Lake City this Saturday when Utah hosts Oregon State in its final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

UTAH Players To Watch

-- Brant Kuithe, TE, Junior: Through two games this season, Kuithe has been largely irrelevant — except for the first quarter and a half last week against Washington. With his lack of involvement, the Utes have struggled on offense. Whittingham said that the team must find a way to get Kuithe the ball, and that's the key to unlocking the potential of the offense. If Kuithe gets going against Oregon State, Utah should roll to the victory.

-- Britain Covey, WR, Junior: Covey missed the season opener and played sparingly against Washington last week after dealing with a hamstring injury. Word is that he's 100% healthy and will have a big role come Saturday night. Utah's best athlete in space, Covey is the sort of the dynamic football player who can change the outcome of a game.

-- Devin Lloyd, LB, Junior: The heart and soul of the defense, Lloyd returned as one of two starters from last year's dominating squad. He will be tasked with stopping Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State's star running back who's second in the nation with 168.8 rushing yards per game. How Lloyd goes about defending Jefferson in the running game and the Beavers big tight ends in play-action plays will play a huge factor on Saturday.

-- Hauati Pututau, DT, Senior: Pututau is the anchor of the Utah's defensive line, which is once again among the best in rushing defense — ranking seventh in the nation by surrendering just 90.5 yards per game. To be successful, he won't have to tackle Jefferson. But he will have to eat up space and successfuly take on double teams that will allow players like Lloyd and fellow linebackers Nephi Sewell and Sione Fotu to make plays.

OREGON STATE Players To Watch

-- Jermar Jefferson, RB, Junior: One of the top running backs in the country, he ran all over No. 23 Oregon's defense last week, finishing with 226 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Listed at 5-foot-10, 217 pounds, Jefferson combines speed and power with incredible vision and patience. He has the vision to see when/where holes will develop and patience to allow them to open, before breaking through.

-- Luke Musgrave, TE, Sophomore: The Utes struggled defending Washington TE Cade Otton last week (8 catches, 108 yards and two scores). With a backup quarterback in for the Beavers this week, Utah will load the box to contain Jefferson and force Chance Nolan to beat them with his arm. Enter Musgrave, who must use his 6-foot-6 frame to become an outlet for Nolan and thrive in play-action, forcing the Utes to stay honest.

-- Avery Roberts, LB, Junior: Oregon State's leading tackler (10.4 tackles per game), Roberts will have to fill the role that Lloyd does for Utah. He must contain Utah's stable of running backs, all of whom are threats with the ball in their hands. If Roberts has a big game and can find a way to force the Utes to throw the ball to win, that's good news for the Beavers.

-- Jaydon Grant, DB, Junior: Utah wants to incorporate the passing game more, but quarterback Jake Bentley has thrown four interceptions in two games. Likewise, Grant has two interceptions and is considered one of Oregon State's top cover corners. Bentley must be willing to challenge Grant to get the ball to his playmakers, which will give Grant the opportunity to make plays.

SERIES HISTORY

11-10-1 Oregon State / Utah is currently on a four-game winning streak in the series, although three of those four games have been decided by 12 points or fewer.

The Utes absolutely dominated the Beavers last season in Corvallis, jumping out to a 52-0 lead through three quarters before eventually winning 52-7. Moss ran for 121 yards and two scores while Huntley finished 14-of-17 for 247 yards and two scores — Utah outgained Oregon State in total yards 503-217.

QUOTE TO NOTE

“I am disgusted with it not surprised, disgusted,” offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig stated regarding Utah's nine turnovers in two games. “Didn’t didn’t see it coming. We have been a very good ball security football team and it is a constant point of emphasis with every player on the offensive unit. But obviously we have to do a much better job of taking care of the football. It’s all about the ball. So you got to do a much better job especially starting with the quarterback position.”