Ja'Quinden Jackson reflects on last season and prepares for QB2 battle

After his initial year with the Utah Football program, former Texas-transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson is set to take his game to the next level in year two. Even though junior quarterback Cameron Rising will continue to command the offense, Jackson poses as a formidable back-up and will certainly compete for not only the QB2 spot this year, but to be the frontrunner for future seasons once Rising has departed.

As for year one, Jackson saw action in just three games, recording six carries for 30 yards and one touchdown as a reserve quarterback. However, in all fairness, Jackson was tasked with grieving and overcoming the death of both Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, two of his closest friends. This created a difficult headspace and Jackson had a tough time focusing on his game.

“It was bumpy because I am new to the program,” Jackson said. “I was still learning the offense and then stuff went on, you know. The death of A-Lowe, like just kinda shut me out of football, like I just shut down. So that’s really how that went.”

“I talked to family and friends,” Jackson continued. “Just being there for me and telling me what he [Aaron Lowe] would do. From seeing him, what he did and what Ty [Jordan] did, that motivated me to keep pushing and keep working when he died.”

Despite the trials and tribulations, Jackson has still sincerely enjoyed his time at Utah. Even after the recent death of his two friends, Jackson stayed incredibly positive and that has continued to this day as he’s acclimated more to the program.

Quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson #3 - Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

“This is an amazing program, it’s really going to get you ready for the NFL so I love it here” Jackson said. “It’s just how we work as a program, and how everything fits in with everybody. Anybody can come in here and anybody can…well…now I ain’t gonna say anybody, cause this is a tough program. This ain't for the weak. Like if you are a dawg, you hungry and you want it, this is the perfect program to come to.”

Stepping into year two, Jackson has a great opportunity to reclaim the QB2 spot. While year one didn’t exactly go as planned, Jackson has been focusing on his passing game and plans to pair that with his impressive athleticism and legs.

“I use my legs a lot but I also have a strong arm,” Jackson said. “But there’s certain stuff I have to work on to get better. A lot of people tell me I can’t throw, which is BS but, when the spring game comes, they’ll see.”

“Accuracy and consistency,” Jackson continued. “Being consistent, throwing the deep balls, short routes and trying to throw with touch. Because I used to break noses, jam fingers, so just me working on my touch.”

While Jackson and fellow quarterback Bryson Barnes continue to battle it out for QB2, Jackson may already have a leg up as he’s caught the attention of head coach Kyle Whittingham after just day one.

“It is - it's wide open, Ja'Quinden Jackson has really improved his game since the fall, He has worked hard in the off-season...and talk about stand-outs, he definitely did today," Whittingham said.

