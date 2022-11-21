Ja'Quinden Jackson wants to stay at running back for the Utes

While the 2022 season has been full of adversity for the Utah Utes, the injury bug has been one of the biggest hurdles for the team this year. In addition to losing Brant Kuithe, Van Fillinger and Chris Curry for the season, Utah has weathered several other short term injuries, and even had to deal with some off the field issues with Tavion Thomas.

In response, a lot of individuals have been asked to step up, including redshirt freshman Ja'Quinden Jackson.

Entering the 2022 campaign, Jackson had just recently conceded a tight race for the QB2 spot which meant it was highly unlikely he'd ever see the field. However, just a few weeks in, Chris Curry would suffer a season-ending injury and Thomas would begin experiencing some personal trials off the field. This meant Utah would need to add another running back to the room, and Ja'Quinden Jackson was willing to answer the call.

Since accepting the new role, Jackson has been solid out of the backfield. Appearing at RB six times for Utah, Jackson has recorded 228 yards and three touchdowns on 40 attempts (5.7 Avg). According to Jackson, he's very much enjoyed the new role and is mostly pleased with his performances.

"Its been good. I'm enjoying it. Still learning from Coach Q. (Ganther) and getting better everyday...I'm not satisfied...but other than that I am just doing what I can do to help the team. It's not really about me, It's about the team. So I am just doing what I can do," Jackson said.

Utah's Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) runs the ball as ASU defenders Jordan Clark (1) and Kyle Soelle (34) dive for the tackle at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Joe Rondone/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK.

In addition to playing running back in high school, Jackson's natural abilities and desire to be physical have aided him in making a smooth transition.

"Just run hard and be physical," Jackson said. "That's really how I think about it. Every time I touch the ball I try to run hard and be physical. Like I said, me being athletic and strong, I use that to my advantage and do my thing when I have the ball."

Thus far, Jackson has been a welcomed addition to the room and just might have found his place as a running back.

As previously mentioned by Kyle Whittingham when Jackson made the move, they won't determine if that's his permanent new position until the offseason. However, according to Jackson, he want's to stay at running back for the rest of his Utah career.

"Honestly I want to stay at running back because I am having fun with it," Jackson said. "I am really enjoying it...I would love to stay at running back. It's fun, just being able to hit somebody without getting in trouble for it...I like running people over. So running back is what I think I am going to work at and stick at."

