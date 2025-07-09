Keanu Tanuvasa stirs the pot at Big 12 media days
Former Utah defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa said the decision to transfer to BYU this offseason was the hardest decision he's ever had to make.
The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior has endured online criticism from Utes fans since he left for their in-state rival, and the comments he made during Big 12 media days certainly didn't put out any flames on that front.
“I broke down consistently over those first two weeks, probably because I felt like I had given the University of Utah everything that I wanted to give it," Tanuvasa said in an interview on ESPN700. "I don't know if there was a player that was more bought into that program than I was. And the decision to leave wasn't one that was fully made by myself, because I felt like I was inspired by something that was greater than myself. That's why it was so difficult to leave, because I had everything I ever dreamed of.”
Tanuvasa said he hadn't previously faced the kind of public backlash he received from Utes fans following his decision to transfer, though later added that he was aware of his importance to the Utah program.
"I think I knew how big of a role I played at the University of Utah because I think I sacrificed," Tanuvasa said. "I believe that I sacrificed, and I don't want to sound prideful, but really a lot more than some guys were willing to."
Tanuvasa's comments sparked more backlash from Utes fans on social media, and a misquoted comment from his interview shared on X added even more fuel to the fire.
Tanuvasa addressed his interview later with reporters at Big 12 media day.
"It was misconstrued in the way that I meant it," Tanuvasa said. "I just tried to say that in my time [at Utah], I felt that there were areas that I dedicated myself and I'd given my all to the university at that time. And I guess it was wrong, because it maybe had sounded like I was comparing with other people, and it especially wasn't comparing with a long timeline of people."
"If anything, it was more so at the time what I was giving, because I felt that I had dedicated so much time and effort playing with a knee injury, shoulder injury and a calf injury, even against BYU, and laying my body on the line, because if I had re-injured and not had the chance to play again ... I was willing to give all of that to the University of Utah."
Tanuvasa told ESPN700 that some of his former teammates are "still bitter" over his decision to transfer. He recalled how after months of silence, he reconciled with an unnamed Utes and the "tough experience" of going to their wedding.
"It's been about six months since I left, and there's there's still people that I think are bitter, that are my brothers," Tanuvasa said. "And everybody handles it differently, and so I'm not going to judge them for handling their emotions in the way that they do."
"But I know that I've got over it and I'm going to continue to love them in the way that I can," Tanuvasa said. "Just wading through that is extremely hard."
During the interview, Tanuvasa said he first thought about transferring out of Utah after he tore his ACL early on last season, though he added that he didn't want to entertain the idea at the time so he could focus on being with his current teammates. He said he didn't enter the 2025 NFL Draft because injuries affected his draft stock.
“I just remember thinking, ‘Maybe there’s another home for me, maybe I’m becoming too content with the person that I fought to be at the University of Utah, being here for three years,’” Tanuvasa said. “I just felt like there was this thing in me that [was] telling me that ‘I’m becoming too content with who I am at the University of Utah, and potentially is there’s maybe another home for me.’”
Tanuvasa said NIL had "two-tenths" of a part in his decision to transfer to BYU. He said Utah offered more than what BYU is "currently giving" him, though his decision was more personal than money.
"The reason that money wasn't the thing was because I recognized that money comes and goes, and if I'm going to have an NFL career, then the money that I make in college matters, but it's not life changing," Tanuvasa said.