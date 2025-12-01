Bowl game matchup predictions for Utah, Big 12 teams after final week of regular season
The college football regular season is in the books and conference championship week is right around the corner, which means it's almost time for postseason-eligible teams to go bowling.
Of course, there's still plenty to sort out regarding the College Football Playoff field. But for those like Utah, which won't be competing in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday and subsequently, won't be placed in the 12-team playoff, it's a simple waiting game to see which bowl game organizers extend an invite.
The Utes (10-2, 7-2) secured bowl eligibility back in October, though their postseason outlook was essentially solidified over the course of the final week of the regular season. Needing outside help to clinch a spot in the conference title game, Utah took care of its own business in a 31-21 win over Kansas but missed out on a chance to play in Arlington, Texas, for an automatic College Football Playoff bid after Arizona State lost to Arizona later that Friday.
Given Utah was the "second team out" in the previous CFP rankings and won't be playing for the Big 12 championship, there's not many reasons for the selection committee to rethink its process and put the Utes above some of the SEC teams ahead of them. And it doesn't help that BYU, which has the head-to-head advantage over Utah, was considered the "first team out" before the last weekend of the regular season.
Speaking of the Cougars — they'll face Texas Tech and BYU for the Big 12 championship. The Red Raiders are heavily favored to win the rematch of their Nov. 8 matchup in Lubbock, Texas, though both teams could get into the College Football Playoff if BYU finds a way to come away with a win.
Should Texas Tech replicate its 29-7 win over BYU from earlier in the season, though, there's a chance the Big 12 only gets its conference champion into the playoff. Because while the Cougars have been inside the top 12, the CFP rankings haven't reflected the fact that five conference champions will get an automatic berth, meaning room needs to be made for a champion from the ACC, AAC and/or the Sun Belt, for example, due to the fact the top teams from the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 are already represented in the top 12.
Assuming the Red Raiders beat the Cougars for a second time, it's almost a foregone conclusion that nine Big 12 teams will be competing in non-College Football Playoff bowl games this postseason: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU and Utah.
With a couple of weeks to go until postseason play kicks off, here's a look at Utah Utes on SI's predictions for bowl game matchups involving the Big 12.
Big 12 Bowl Game Predictions
All times Mountain Standard Time
Bowl Game
Matchup
Location
Game time/channel
Alamo Bowl
BYU (11-1) vs. USC (9-3)
Alamodome (San Antonio)
Dec. 30, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
First Responder Bowl
Kansas State (6-6) vs. Texas State (6-6)
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
Dec. 26, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
Arizona State (8-4) vs. SMU (8-4)
Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
Jan. 2, 6 p.m. (Fox)
Las Vegas Bowl
Utah (10-2) vs. Iowa (8-4)
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
Jan. 1, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
TCU (8-4) vs. Memphis (8-4)
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
Jan. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Los Angeles Bowl
Arizona (9-3) vs. UNLV (10-2)
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Dec. 13, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Houston (9-3) vs. Georgia Tech (9-3)
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. (ABC)
Rate Bowl
Cincinnati (7-5) vs. Northwestern (6-6)
Chase Field (Phoenix)
Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Iowa State (8-4) vs. Missouri (8-4)
NRG Stadium (Houston)
Dec. 27, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)