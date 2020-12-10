Key Matchup: Power In The Trenches Will Decide Utah's Fate

Utah will have its hands full when it faces the nation's No. 2 rusher Jarek Broussard and Colorado on Saturday in a matchup featuring the Pac-12's top rushing defense going against the top rushing offense

With the entire nation watching on Saturday morning, the power in the trenches will decide who wins the battle between Utah (1-2) and No. 21 Colorado (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12).

It will be a battle between the Utes and the Pac-12's top-ranked rushing defense going up against Jarek Broussard, the nation's No. 2 rusher, and the conference' top-ranked rushing offense.

Both sides have tremendous respect for one another, but only one was expected to be in the situation it finds itself in.

Dec 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) sacks Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) on the final drive of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

UTAH OUTLOOK

For years Utah has been amongst the nation's best in rush defense, and despite losing nine starters from last year's unit to the NFL, the Utes have retained that greatness in the trenches this season.

As a unit, the team is giving up just 104.7 yards per game on 3.6 yards per carry, also a conference best.

What's interesting for the Utes is that usually teams with a great rushing defense rack up tackles for loss at a high rate. Utah is the exception. On the season, the Utes rank fourth in the Pac-12 by averaging 6.3 tackles for loss per game, led by junior linebacker Devin Lloyd (5.5) and senior defensive tackle Hauati Pututau (3.0).

Last week against Oregon State, the Utes racked up eight tackles for loss and three sacks. But most importantly, they held the Beavers to just 4.3 yards per carry after Oregon State entered the game averaging 5.5 yards per tote.

Utah's defensive line is by far the most experienced unit on the team as Mika Tafua returns as a the lone starter. He possesses all-Pac-12 potential and seems to be the next great Ute defensive lineman.

Dec 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) celebrates after sacking Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) on the final drive of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

He's taken over the Bradlee Anae role in the defense as the primary weapon in the backfield. Although he hasn't quite lived up to those high expectations, having only one sack and one tackle for loss on the season.

Senior Maxs Tupai, while not a starter for much of his career, has logged serious game time and has the experience and talent to make a difference. After losing starting seniors from last season, the inside is once again led by two seniors in Pututau and Viane Moala, two players with in-game experience.

But what the Utes do extremely well is that the linebackers play downhill and fill holes hard. While the defensive line doesn't get the stats, they do a phenomenal job of occupying offensive linemen, allowing players such as Lloyd, Nephi Sewell, Sione Fotu and safety Vonte Davis to make those plays.

COLORADO OUTLOOK

Unlike last week when Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson was unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols, the Utes are expected to get the full helping of Broussard. He is the nation's No. 2 rusher averaging 183.3 rushing yards per game, taking that spot from Jefferson after running for a career-high 301 yards on 25 carries against Arizona this past weekend.

Nov 7, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) carries the ball past UCLA Bruins defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On the season, Broussard has rushed for 733 yards and four touchdowns on 115 carries. But most importantly according to head coach Karl Dorrell, he's nearing 100% health wise and has stayed that way for the season.

“He’s a dynamite player. We’re just fortunate that he’s healthy and doing the things he’s natural at doing, which is running the football with great vision,” Dorrell said. “He knows seams, he hits it and makes the most of his opportunities.”

When Dorrell took over this past season, he went about changing the identity and culture of the program. He wanted to make the Buffaloes a physical team, and that started with winning in the tenches and a dynamic running back. Dorrell has found both of those with this unit, especially with Broussard leading the way.

“I’m pleased with the foundation we’ve been able to start and establish this year. We put a lot of work into it in the offseason, teaching the culture in our program,” said Dorrell, who served at UCLA's head coach from 2003-07. “The players have done a nice job of making some positive steps in creating that foundation. It’s not completely done but it is progressing.”

Broussard is dynamic, and that's the best word to describe him. Averaging 6.4 yards per carry, Broussard packs a punch behind his 5-foot-9, 185 pound frame. He's strong enough to run through arm tackles but does an even better job of hiding behind his massive offensive line. He possesses great vision and shows enough patience to let plays develop before bursting through the line of scrimmage and into the second level.

Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

But Broussard is far from the only threat for the Buffaloes

Quarterback Sam Noyer, a converted safety, brings a level of athleticism and physicality that Colorado hasn't had at the position in a long time. Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Noyer has been a major threat in the red zone as a ball carrier, amassing 179 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Not as much a threat throwing the ball, Noyer's ability run by averaging 4.7 yards per carry is something that should catch Utah's eye. The Utes were able to limit Oregon State dual-threat quarterback Chance Nolan to 36 yards on 13 carries, but Noyer and his physicality bring an entirely different element.

Dec 5, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sam Noyer (4) delivers a stiff arm to Arizona Wildcats defensive back Isaiah Mays (13) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

CONCLUSION

Last week, Utah was robbed of its chance of facing one of the top rushers in the nation. However, the Utes will get their chance this week when Broussard comes to town.

It's a battle of firsts as Utah hasn't seen as good a running back as Broussard this season while the Buffaloes have yet to see a defensive front seven as talented as the Utes.

One will have to give and my guess is that Utah won't be able to fully shutdown Broussard, and they won't need too. The Utes must contain him though, not let him break off any big time runs that change momentum. The red zone will be key as the Utes must force Noyer to throw the ball score touchdowns.

