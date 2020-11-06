SI.com
Kyle Whittingham Here To Stay Following Contract Extension

Ryan Kostecka

Kyle Whittingham isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The Utah athletic department announced on Wednesday that Whittingham has signed  a contract extension keeping the head coach in Salt Lake City through December of 2027.

"Kyle Whittingham has established a culture in the Utah Football program that not only achieves success on the field, but also in the classroom, the community and in the development of student-athletes for their future beyond their time on campus," Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. "This has been especially evident throughout the pandemic, as he has steadily demonstrated leadership, patience and flexibility, putting the priority of health and well-being for student-athletes above all else."

The extension is for four more years, as Whittingham's current contract was set to end in 2023. He is now serving in his 16th season as head coach and 27th overall as a member of Utah's staff — he most recently served as defensive coordinator under former head Urban Meyer. 

He is currently the longest tenured coach in the Pac-12 — by a wide margin — and is the third longest tenured coach in the FBS. His 131 wins rank second in program history.

"We want to thank our Athletics Director Mark Harlan and our President Ruth Watkins for their unwavering support of our coaching staff and for their commitment to our football program," Whittingham said in a statement. "This vote of confidence makes it very clear to recruits that our program has the full backing of our university, which is vital to our long-term success."

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham] before the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Levi's Stadium.
Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham] before the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Levi's Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Whittingham has been on staff for Utah's two biggest wins in program history. He was the defensive coordinator for Utah's 2005 Fiesta Bowl victory over Pittsburgh, the first time a Group of 5 program won a New Years Six bowl game. He also served as head coach when Utah demolished Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.

He has led Utah to three Pac-12 south division titles, including back-to-back titles the past two season, but has yet to win that elusive conference title. He was named the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year and Pac-12 Coach of the Year last season.

Whittingham and the Utes will kickoff their shortened 2020 season on Saturday, Nov. 7 when they host Arizona. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. (MT) from Rice Eccles Stadium and will broadcast on ESPN2.

