AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Larry Scott: Chances of college football taking place now 'more perilous'

Ryan Kostecka

If you were hoping for college football to be played this upcoming fall, then this isn't exactly the news you'd want to hear.

Speaking with Andy Katz of NCAA.com as part of his NCAA Social Series, Scott talked about a number of topics relating to football and the upcoming season. He was adamant that the conference must be flexible with the ever-changing landscape because having one plan for every team just wouldn't be feasible for each school.

“Unless we see a change in the trajectory of the spread of the virus and its impact pretty quickly, I think the situation’s a lot more perilous than it was a few weeks ago,” Scott said.

There has been a lot of talk lately stating that in order for college football to take place, students need to be on campus taking classes — thus fulfilling the "student" part of the student-athlete.

But on Wednesday night, USC announced that it was going to take a different route and change its original plan of having all undergraduate students on campus this fall. Now, the school is planning to change primarily to online classes for the fall term, putting into question the eligibility of student-athletes considering they won't be on campus.

"We need to keep learning and understanding what's happening, until the latest point where we have to make a decision, one way or another, and we're trying to take baby steps," Scott said. "What we thought the narrative was a month ago is now very different. ... No one can predict right now what the fall is going to look like, in my opinion."

Utah_Utes__NCAA_Recruiting_Dead_Period-5ef609cbe0a7442b5c9df9b2_Jun_26_2020_16_10_04

It's clear that the Pac-12, despite the rapid rise on coronavirus cases throughout the country, is doing a pretty good job with the health and safety of their players. Scott was praiseful for how the schools were handling all of the athletes who've returned for voluntary workouts — but there was still a massive underlying concern moving forward. 

What happens when the rest of the undergraduate kids return to the campuses and wide-scale socialization takes place? It could ignite a massive wave of positive cases and almost entirely put a college program out of commission.

"As we’ve started to allow student-athletes back, the feedback I’m getting is, where there’s been mini-spikes among teams, it’s not because of what’s happening in the training room ... It’s the socialization that’s happening among young people that are back on campus and excited and happy to see each other," Scott said. "We’ve got challenges as a society. The civil liberties we’re used to in this country, we don’t have a culture of mask-wearing. I think what we’ve seen over the last few weeks gives us reason to be concerned that when campuses open up, there could be real spikes and pressures on the healthcare systems. From my perspective, that’s really the biggest risk to college sports in the fall.”

Scott did say that the conference is working towards playing all 12 games this season, including with all of the games featuring out-of-conference opponents. They've all reached an agreement on common standards for COVID-19 testing and isolation, which has helped push things along if there is to be a season.

But we are beginning to reach the point where certain decisions to be made, as NCAA chief medical officer Dr. Brian Hainline stated the upcoming weeks are extremely important if there is to be a college football season. Most notably, July 13 is the most important date because it signifies when mandatory football workouts for schools begin. 

“As we move there, and you’re going several weeks into the preseason, I think as we understand what’s happening at that point in time, we’ll be able to make some important decisions," Hainline said. "So I see that as this really important transition phase.”

USATSI_13757836_168386753_lowres

With Hainline signifying that date as important. Scott was a little less certain to point out that date — but he does believe that the coming few weeks as a whole are vitally important if college football is to be played.

“There could be decisions next week that some schools or some conferences make … I don’t know that there will be one date when the world of college sports decides, or the world of college football decides," Scott said. "I think we may see some individual decisions be made in the coming weeks. But I do think it’s a matter of the next few weeks that things will come into more focus.”

Who knows what's going to happen in the nest few weeks, but it's clear that Scott and the Pac-12 are thinking outside of the box — and that may be exactly what's needed if we get to see some football in September.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Utah DC Morgan Scalley escape real punishment?

Following an independent investigation, Utah has elected to retain the services of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley following his use of a racial slur in 2013

Ryan Kostecka

by

PrincessP

Ex-Ute Ryan Lacy doubles down following Morgan Scalley decision

After news broke yesterday that Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would stay in his role, former Ute Ryan Lacy doubled down on Scalley's use of a racial slur directed at him in 2008

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes top-6 for 3-star OL Noah Pulealii out of California

Noah Pulealii is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'5, 310-pound prospect is a three-star prospect and possesses tremendous upside

Ryan Kostecka

Utah lands commitment from 3-star WR Deamikkio Nathan

Sticking with its recruiting theme, Utah went into the state of Texas and plucked out 3-star Deamikkio Nathan, a WR who's is high on potential and could be a difference maker

Ryan Kostecka

Read entire letter from Utah AD Mark Harlan and HC Kyle Whittingham

Following the conclusion of the investigation by Husch Blackwell, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and head coach Kyle Whitingham penned a letter regarding their decision

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's Morgan Scalley will stay as Defensive Coordinator

Following the conclusion of the investigation by Husch Blackwell, Utah announces that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain in his role, but not without consequences

Ryan Kostecka

Is Utah's relationship with Under Armour in trouble?

After reports that Under Armour was attempting to terminate its contracts with UCLA and Cal, many were left wondering what that meant for Utah and its contract with the company

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Deamikkio Nathan Highlights

Deamikkio Nathan is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6', 185-pound prospect is a three-star prospect and possesses tremendous upside

Ryan Kostecka

Utah joining the Rocky Mountain conference in new re-alignment

Welcome to the Forde Bowl Subdivision — where Utah has left the Pac-12 and joined the newly-former Rocky Mountain conference with in-state rivals BYU and Utah State

Ryan Kostecka

Utah in top-5 for 2021 WR prospect Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander

As Utah's 2021 class begins to take shape, the Utes still have a big need at wide receiver and 4-star prospect Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander could be the one to solve that problem

Ryan Kostecka