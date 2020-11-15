SI.com
Legendary Utah Broadcaster Bill Marcroft Has Passed Away

Ryan Kostecka

Bill Marcroft, the man best known as the "Voice of the Utes," has passed away according to Utah school officials.

Marcroft was a legend in Utah athletics, beginning in 1966 and serving as the voice of the Utes for 38 years. He called 440 Utah football games and 1,088 basketball games in his career. Some of his highlights include the 1998 Final Four and National Championship games.

Marcroft retired following the conclusion of the 2004 season in which Utah became the first non-BCS team win a BCS Bowl Game, taking down Pittsburgh 35-7 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Utes honored Marcroft's career by celebrating him and his accomplishments during the 2004 Utah/BYU rivalry game.

He grew up in Salt Lake City, attending South High School before enrolling at Utah. Marcroft then joined the Air Force upon graduation, where he called the first game of his illustrious career — the Air Force Championship, a highly anticipated game featuring military athletes.

After returning to Salt Lake City upon leaving the service, Marcroft began to work in television. This is where he got his big break, calling his first Utes game in 1966 at the behest of Bill Howard, who was the then "Voice of the Utes."

Em4gzRsUUAAxrVK

A member of the Utah Athletic Hall of Fame, Marcroft was honored the Utah Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 when he was presented with the Distinguished Service Award.

