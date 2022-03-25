Linebacker Karene Reid is ready to follow in the footsteps of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell as he approaches 2022

With the 2021 Utah Football season now in the full rearview mirror and spring camp upon us, the 2022 season is not far off and with that, a lot of new opportunities have arisen. As the program transitions and moves on from several key players such as Devin Lloyd, Nephi Sewell, Vonte Davis and Brandon McKinney, notable returners like linebacker Karene Reid will now step into new roles on the field and as leaders.

Going into his second season, Reid’s transition from walk-on to key contributor has been both impressive and swift. Having only joined the program last year, Reid has had to acclimate to the college game quickly but that's not been a problem. Not only was he the standout in last year's spring game, but he also hit the gridiron in commanding fashion, recording 15 tackles and an interception in his first start, in addition to being the leading returning tackler in the linebacker room.

“It's really humbling,” Reid said. “I came in as a walk-on so there wasn’t a lot of expectations, so for me it was, I want to prove myself every single day and this is where it’s gotten me so far so, I am trying to stick with that formula.”

While Reid is certainly a frontrunner in terms of who could potentially fill the starting role come fall, the linebacker room is seemingly bursting with talent, especially with some notable freshmen like Justin Medlock and Lander Barton. However, Reid has already proven himself on the field based off what he did last season and is looking to continue getting better.

“Just staying true to what I know. Coming in, working hard, not really looking at what other people are doing, obviously we are all trying to get better together but, just keeping my head down and doing what I know works from last season,” Reid said.

“I take pride in learning from my mistakes. I mean I wont say that I am the most talented or the biggest, fastest, but If I make a mistake, I am going to go into the film room, see what I did wrong and make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” Reid continued.

In addition to the room needing a new set of starters, the linebacker room was also a primary source of leadership as both Nephi Sewell and Devin Lloyd commanded the defense. In their absence, Reid understands the need for leadership and is wanting to step into that role as much as he can.

“Just showing the young guys that I am there for them and I think that comes from Devin [Lloyd] and Nephi [Sewell] being there for me. So whenever they’ve got concerns or questions as far as defense, or just being a student athlete in general, I just try to be what Devin and Nephi were for me.”

As for Reid, he understands that while the defense will have somewhat of a new look with so many key contributors taking their talents to the NFL, they plan on maintaining Utah’s identity of R.S.N.B. (Relentless, Smart, Nasty Ballhawks).

“I think we’re just gonna stick with our culture of being relentless, smart, nasty ballhawks. That's all we know so, no matter who is on the field, we’re all trying to emulate that same culture,” Reid stated.

Notably, as Reid now makes yet another transition and has the potential to be both a starter and leader, his older brother, Gabe Reid will now join his side as he announced his transfer from Stanford earlier in March. Together the two could absolutely wreak havoc on opposing defenses as Karene has shown his elite nose for the football and Gabe is simply a vicious defender.

“We are so excited,” Reid said. “Obviously we knew that was a possibility before but ever since he committed we’ve been talking on the phone, talking about the playbook. It’s weird that I am kind of walking him through the playbook because he’s three years older than me so I’ve always been the one to follow him but, we’re excited.”

