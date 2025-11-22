Live updates, highlights from Utah vs. Kansas State Big 12 college football game
With Big 12 championship game and College Football Playoff implications on the line, Utah entered a pivotal Week 13 looking to keep its postseason aspirations alive in a matchup against Kansas State.
Saturday's contest also served as the final home game of the 2025 season for the Utes (8-2, 5-2 Big 12), who honored several players ahead of their final game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Highly-touted offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu were among the group of seniors and upperclassmen recognized prior to kickoff. While neither is technically a senior (Fano's listed as a junior and Lomu is a redshirt sophomore) both are expected to test the NFL draft waters as projected first-round picks.
With a win, Utah would remain in the Big 12 title race hunt, though it would need help from other teams around the league over the final two weekends of the regular season to clinch a spot in December's championship game.
A victory for Kansas State would make the Wildcats (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season.
Utah players honored on senior day
- LB Moroni Anae (2020-25)
- LB Lander Barton (2022-25)
- TE Dallen Bentley (2023-25)
- WR Luca Caldarella (2022-25)
- K Joey Cheek (2023-25)
- CB Blake Cotton (2025)
- LB Levani Damuni (2023-25)
- WR Ryan Davis (2025)
- RB Bryce Duke (2025)
- DE Logan Fano (2023-25)
- OL Spencer Fano (2023-25)
- RB Frankie Goodson (2024-25)
- OL Jaren Kump (2020-25)
- OL Caleb Lomu (2023-25)
- OL Michael Mokofisi (2021-25)
- RB NaQuari Rogers (2025)
- TE Otto Tia (2025)
- OL Tanoa Togiai (2021-25)
- DL Aliki Vimahi (2021-25)
Kansas State vs. Utah: By the numbers
28.1: ESPN FPI estimated the Utes' College Football Playoff hopes had a 28.1% chance of coming to fruition prior to kickoff. Utah's 4.2% chances of winning the Big 12 hinged on whether Cincinnati knocked off BYU (6 p.m. MT, Fox) and if Arizona State beat Colorado (6 p.m. MT, ESPN2) later in the day. If the Bearcats and Sun Devils pulled through, the possibility of there being a three- or four-team tie for second in the conference standings would be one step closer to becoming a reality.
24: Kansas State ranked No. 4 in the country behind SMU, Southern Mississippi and Texas Tech with 24 turnovers forced, five of which came in the win over the Cowboys, heading into Saturday. The Wildcats forced at least 2 turnovers in each of their last seven games.
7.1: Effective outside run plays fueled Utah's potent rushing attack, which ranked No. 2 in the Football Bowl Subdivision going into Week 13. According to Pro Football Focus, the Utes averaged an impressive 7.1 yards per carry on off-tackle run plays, trailing only Oregon and Arkansas among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in that category.
Availability reports
- The Wildcats didn't have their top pass-catcher, Jayce Brown, after he sustained an injury during the Oklahoma State game. Brown paced the team with 712 receiving yards and 41 receptions.
- Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was expected to play despite being banged up.
- The Utes were without one of the top cornerbacks, Elijah "Scooby" Davis, for the first half after he picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty toward the end of the Baylor game.
Here is the live updates.
2ND QUARTER
Touchdown Utes!: Devon Dampier capped off an impressive drive with a 8-yard rushing touchdown, dragging Kansas State safety VJ Payne into the end zone as he tied things up at 21. (21-21, 6:51).
Big play Utes: Devon Dampier didn't stop letting it rip despite a slow start throwing the ball, as the junior connected on a deep ball for JJ Buchanan on third-and-9. Utes advanced to the Wildcats' 14-yard line (21-14, 8:17).
Kansas State responds: Utah put eight defenders in the box as Kansas State lined up to go for it on fourth-and-1, but it didn't matter to Joe Jackson as the Wildcats back went right up the middle for a 66-yard touchdown, putting the visiting team back in front. That rush brought Kansas State's total to 196 yards on 14 carries. (21-14, 9:07).
Byrd's still the word!: The freshman quarterback scored his fourth rushing touchdown in the span of five quarters with a 6-yard run on first down, tying the game at 14 apiece (14-14, 11:11).
Dampier misses on easy touchdown: Utah's quarterback had JJ Buchanan coming across the field wide open but couldn't connect with the freshman while taking a hard hit on a corner blitz from the Wildcats. Utah converted a third-and-4 on the ensuing play, setting the Utes up on on the Wildcats 18-yard line (14-7, 11:56).
Nate Johnson gives Utes a boost: Amid a shaky start from Devon Dampier, former quarterback Nate Johnson picked up the slack with runs of 11, 10 and 9 yards, advancing the Utes into Kansas State territory. Dampier was 3-of-7 to start (14-7, 12:27).
Touchdown Wildcats: Avery Johnson scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season on a read option play from 4 yards out, putting the Wildcats back in front (14-7, 14:54).
1ST QUARTER
Kansas State touchdown... not!: It looked like the Wildcats had retaken the lead on a 6-yard passing touchdown from Avery Johnson, but offensive lineman Andrew Leingang was flagged for ineligble receiver downfield (7-7, 0:47).
Utes defense takes big blow: John Henry Daley had to get helped off the field after coming up limp on a third down conversion for the Wildcats. Utah's leader in sacks was dominate early on, recording 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in less than a full quarter of action (7-7, 2:31).
Utah touchdown!: Utah took advantage of four penalties from the Wildcats to tie things up late in the first quarter, as Byrd Ficklin scored on a 10-yard rush after a facemask penalty put the Utes on the Kansas State 10-yard line (7-7, 4:48).
Utes bailed out twice: A few uncharacteristic missteps from Kansas State on three consecutive third downs kept the Utes offense on the field. The Wildcats entered the game committing the fourth fewest penalties per game (3.5) but managed to give up 35 yards on a pass interference, offsides and personal foul on a late hit on Devon Dampier, the latter of which resulted in an ejection of Wildcats linebacker Ryan Davis and a first down for the Utes on the opponent's 23-yard line (7-0, 5:08).
Kansas State touchdown: The Utes simply couldn't bring down Wildcats back Antonio Martin Jr., who plowed his way up the middle, broke off a few would-be tacklers and navigated his way to the end zone for the game's first score. Utah's rush defense looked less than sharp on Kansas State's second drive, allowing 79 yards on just three attempts (7-0, 8:29).
Wildcats on the move: Joe Jackson bursted right up the middle and made a few tacklers miss along the way, picking up 44 yards on the ground and advancing to the Utah 30-yard line (0-0, 10:19).
Utes punt it back: Utah got into Kansas State territory but couldn't put points on the board after the Wildcats pushed the Utes behind the chains, forcing a punt on fourth-and-8 following a 7 yard run from Devon Dampier on third-and-15. Orion Phillips punted to the Kansas State 15-yard line (0-0, 11:47).
Wildcats three-and-out: A negative run on first down, a dropped pass on second and an intentional grounding penalty on third-and-11 brought a swift end to Kansas State's first offensive possession of the afternoon. Simon McClannan punted 41 yards to the Utah 43-yard line (0-0, 14:05).
Kansas State starts on offense: The Wildcats won the coin toss and elected to receive, putting the Utes defense on the field to start.