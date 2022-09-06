Skip to main content
Micah Bernard: Utah Utes need to get on the same page & execute

Micah Bernard: Utah Utes need to get on the same page & execute

Going into their week two matchup with SUU, Micah Bernard said it will be critical for the Utes to be on the same page so they can execute.

Following Utah's tough loss to the Gators in week one, it was obvious that there are some specific areas that can be improved as the program heads into their next matchup. While things like more production from the receivers, a stronger run defense, and red zone execution will need to be an emphasis, Utah running back Micah Bernard says that Utah just simply needs to be on the same page.

In addition to losing the game this past Saturday, execution was obviously a primary issue in Gainesville. For the day, the Utes allowed 283 yards on the ground, failed a fourth down goal line conversion, and turned the ball over in the final seconds rather than scoring a critical go-ahead touchdown. 

Now having had a few days to look over and process their performance, Bernard feels the team can adjust and learn from those mistakes.

"The game in Florida, we didn't execute as well as we wanted. But, we've seen a lot of things that are good for us in terms of moving in the right direction," Bernard said.

"Everything looked pretty good on film," He added. "It's just execution. You need all eleven guys to do their job and not all eleven guys did their job so we just gotta get on the same page."

As for the running backs, while they struggled in the first half against Florida, the second half was a much different story and the offense finally found its footing. According to Bernard, this wasn't a result of schematic changes, but just like he said, making sure everyone was on the same page.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

"It wasn't anything schematically, it was everything we came with through game week. We practiced everything, we just have to figure out how to get eleven guys on the same page," Bernard explained.

Looking ahead to SUU this week, this game will obviously provide a lot of opportunity for Utah to figure things out as they face an inferior opponent. But the goal remains the same, get all 11 players on the same page and execute from the start.

"Like I've been saying just get everybody on the same page," Bernard said. "Get all eleven guys on the same page. We're not going to underplay these guys. We just want to play our game and execute everything the best we can."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

USATSI_18985422
Football

Utah Football Game Preview: No. 13 Utah Utes vs SUU

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_18985477
Football

The Utah Utes need to utilize their receivers more moving forward

By Cole Bagley
Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney (2) celebrate as he intercepted the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

What happened to the Utah Utes in their loss to Florida?

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

Top Performers from the Utah Utes 29-26 loss to Florida

By Cole Bagley
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is congratulated by offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun (65) after he scored a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the second quarter.
Football

Down to the wire, Florida Gators upset No. 7 Utah Utes in thriller

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) celebrates with teammates as he scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

Utah Utes trail Florida Gators at halftime in Gainesville

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 10.48.36 PM
Football

Utah needs to 'stick to their culture' against the Florida Gators

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_17440228
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 7 Utah Utes vs Florida Gators

By FanNation AllUtes