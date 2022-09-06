Micah Bernard: Utah Utes need to get on the same page & execute

Following Utah's tough loss to the Gators in week one, it was obvious that there are some specific areas that can be improved as the program heads into their next matchup. While things like more production from the receivers, a stronger run defense, and red zone execution will need to be an emphasis, Utah running back Micah Bernard says that Utah just simply needs to be on the same page.

In addition to losing the game this past Saturday, execution was obviously a primary issue in Gainesville. For the day, the Utes allowed 283 yards on the ground, failed a fourth down goal line conversion, and turned the ball over in the final seconds rather than scoring a critical go-ahead touchdown.

Now having had a few days to look over and process their performance, Bernard feels the team can adjust and learn from those mistakes.

"The game in Florida, we didn't execute as well as we wanted. But, we've seen a lot of things that are good for us in terms of moving in the right direction," Bernard said.

"Everything looked pretty good on film," He added. "It's just execution. You need all eleven guys to do their job and not all eleven guys did their job so we just gotta get on the same page."

As for the running backs, while they struggled in the first half against Florida, the second half was a much different story and the offense finally found its footing. According to Bernard, this wasn't a result of schematic changes, but just like he said, making sure everyone was on the same page.

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

"It wasn't anything schematically, it was everything we came with through game week. We practiced everything, we just have to figure out how to get eleven guys on the same page," Bernard explained.

Looking ahead to SUU this week, this game will obviously provide a lot of opportunity for Utah to figure things out as they face an inferior opponent. But the goal remains the same, get all 11 players on the same page and execute from the start.

"Like I've been saying just get everybody on the same page," Bernard said. "Get all eleven guys on the same page. We're not going to underplay these guys. We just want to play our game and execute everything the best we can."

