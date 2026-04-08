Morgan Scalley gives honest assessment of Utah football's progress in spring practice

If the first couple weeks of spring practice were the equivalent of teaching someone to ride a bike with training wheels, then the back-half of spring camp for the Utah football team would be the stage where the trainee learns how to balance on just two wheels.

Based on Morgan Scalley's latest assessment of the Utes, they're at the point where getting back on the bike after falling down is the most important thing.

"I love the progress that's being made, but we're not there yet," Scalley said. "The good thing is we don't play for a little bit."

Scalley, who's had a positive outlook on Utah's progress throughout spring camp, was a bit more honest with reporters and writers Tuesday in his assessment of the team, indicating some fine tuning was in order going into the fourth week of spring practices.

"[We're] not quite good enough in the 2 minute situation right now, really on both sides of the ball," Scalley said. "Big plays over the top, dropping the football. We got to clean that stuff up."

The Utes weren't put in many situations where they had to execute in crunch time last season, largely because 10 of their 12 games were decided by double figures. Scalley and his staff know they can't count on similar results in 2026, which means they'll probably hammer late-game situational drills quite a bit in fall camp.

On a more positive note for Scalley and company: It sounds like Utah is beyond the training wheel phase.

Here's some other highlights from Scalley's latest media availability session.

On the team's health

"Good health. Our strength staff has done a heck of a job. I feel like we're practicing the right way, and that's a product of your training, in my opinion."

"The good thing is that I think the percentage of live reps that we've had in relationship to our team crossover is the highest it's ever been. You would think, 'OK, you're doing a whole lot more tackling, there should be more injuries.' But no; in my opinion, you get injured when you're not training the right way, eating the right way, sleeping the right way. Credit to the team and our strength staff and nutrition staff, everyone involved in making sure guys are training the right way."

On Nate Johnson's role at wide receiver

"That's another guy that's fully bought into being a wide receiver. He really inconsistent last year in terms of catching the ball, in terms of doing the things that I think he was asked to do, in terms of finishing routes and being a hand catcher, all that stuff."

"[Wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis] has done a heck of a job with him. And to Nate's credit, what a great mindset he's come into this offseason with."

On the cornerback room

"I'm actually pretty pleased. Because we lost Smith [Snowden], you're looking at the nickel position. Rock Caldwell and Nick Brown — that's a guy that's really stepped up. He's got to have a heck of a summer, though, because he's just a little bit too light. But speed-wise, really good."

"[Caldwell's] length is an issue, and he's gotten faster, so I really like the nickel position. Eli Reed on the outside, Scooby [Davis] leading, [James] Chennault. We've definitely got the guys there, and [cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah] is doing a great job coaching them up."

On Byrd Ficklin deciding to stay with Utah

"He's a competitor, and for guys that love to compete; I mean, you look at this place, why would you want to leave? You've got a fan base that loves the players. You got fans that show up every single home game. We're a winning program.

"He's sitting there in a sweet spot right now. Absolutely love Byrd and his attitude. And I think you all have seen the progress in the time that you've been out here. It's pretty awesome."