Multiple Utah football standouts invited to NFL Draft Combine

Five standouts from the 2025 Utah football team have been invited to showcase their skillsets and talents to pro scouts and general managers at the NFL draft combine.

The event, set for Feb. 23 through March 2 in Indianapolis, is on track to feature over 300 prospects being put to the test through drills, workouts and interviews with NFL personnel ahead of the 2026 draft in April.

Here's a look at the Utes who've been invited to this year's combine.

Dallen Bentley (TE)

Bentley's stock is on the rise following a career-year with the Utes, in which he hauled in with 42 receptions for 514 yards and five touchdowns, finishing second on the team in catches and receiving yards behind wide receiver Ryan Davis. Bentley is also coming off earning All-Big 12 third team honors and recognition as a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, an annual award recognizing the top tight end in college football.

Bentley, who had a combined three catches for 20 yards in his first two season with Utah, maximized his opportunities as a senior and earned the reputation as Mel Kiper's No. 3 tight end in the 2026 draft class.

Spencer Fano (RT)

Fano has been garnering loads of draft hype since the start of the 2025 college football season. The unanimous All-American and Outland Trophy recipient is still considered by some to be one of the top tackle prospects in the class, with some mocks projecting the Spanish Fork, Utah, native getting picked around the top five.

Fano — who didn't didn't allow any sacks and yielded only five pressures across 382 pass-blocking snaps in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus — is Kiper's No. 2 offensive tackle prospect behind Miami's Francis Mauigoa.

Caleb Lomu (LT)

Like Fano, Lomu has been regarded as one of the top tackle prospects in the class for quite some time. Lomu's efficient 2025 campaign only solidified his status as a likely first-round pick, as he didn't give up a single sack across 357 pass blocking opportunities, per PFF , and helped pave the way for one of college football's most productive rushing attacks.

Lomu is Kiper's No. 4 offensive tackle in the class.

Logan Fano (DE)

Logan, a transfer from BYU who missed a chunk of his first season in Salt Lake City due to injury, played all 12 games in 2024 and enjoyed a career year in 2025, recording a career-high 44 tackles, including 7.5 for loss, and 4.5 sacks during the regular season. That effort earned him an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he competed against some of the class' top prospects in a college football all-star game in late January.

Across his three seasons with the Utes, he tallied 93 total tackles, including 18 for loss, as well as 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Logan checks in just outside of Kiper's top 10 defensive end prospects.

Lander Barton (LB)

Barton, a key contributor for the Utes since joining the team as a freshman in 2022, finished the 2025 season third on the team in total tackles (55) and recorded 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one crucial interception that kept Utah alive in the Big 12 title hunt in a wild 51-47 win over Kansas State in the Utes' home finale. He also had 6 receptions for 44 yards and a receiving touchdown while lined up at tight end early on in the season.

Barton isn't ranked on Kiper's big board, though he does project as the No. 117 overall pick in Tankathon.com's mock draft .

