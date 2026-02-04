Utah football rounds out 2026 recruiting class on national signing day

College football's national signing day has largely become an afterthought with the rise of December's early signing period, though the stigma surrounding what was once considered a monumental day in the grand scheme of high school recruiting didn't stop Utah from rounding out the edges to its 2026 freshman class.

The Utes landed last-minute signatures Wednesday from Brandon Holmes, a cornerback from the junior college ranks who was previously committed to Arizona, as well as offensive lineman prospect Milz Asiata, who originally signed with Utah in 2024 but never made it to campus for the 2025 season.

Utah announced the late additions via social media Wednesday. They were the only recruits to put pen to paper with the Utes during national signing day, as the other members of the team's recruiting class had made their commitments official back in December.

While fans have spent the past few months getting to know some of the names and faces of Utah's high school newcomers, Asiata is one that followers should already recognize. The Melbourne, Australia, native and Aquinas High School (California) product previously signed with the Utes as part of their 2025 recruiting class, though he never actually made it to Salt Lake City in time for what would've been his freshman season.

Communication between Asiata and the school remained intact, though, leaving the door open for the former three-star recruit to join the team for the 2026 campaign. His long-awaited arrival couldn't have come at a better time, considering the Utes' offensive line is going through a bit of a makeover after all five starters from last season's front line graduated or entered the NFL draft pool.

Similarly, Holmes could have an immediate impact with his position group in wake of key departures and transfer portal losses. The Utes were able to retain Jackson Bennee and Elijah "Scooby" Davis, but had their cornerback depth depleted as Jason Stokes Jr., Don Saunders, LaTristan Thompson, Smith Snowden and Jaylen Moson sought different opportunities elsewhere. Utah brought in a few defensive backs to help plug holes, though it remains to be seen how its secondary shakes out over the coming months.

Holmes could insert himself into the mix during spring and fall camps. The 6-foot-1, 180 pound prospect arrives to Salt Lake City after recording five interceptions, 11 pass break-ups and 45 tackles across 12 games at Fresno City College in 2025.

According to his 247Sports page , Holmes committed to Arizona on Jan. 10 after visiting campus and was enrolled in classes by the end of the month. He attended Corona del Sol High School in Tempe, located roughly 100 miles northwest of Arizona's campus, and would've been close to home had he stayed with the Wildcats.

Utah's 2026 Recruiting Class

As of Wednesday, the Utes' recruiting class was ranked No. 40 nationally and No. 5 in the Big 12 by 247Sports. However, Holmes and Asiata were not included in that ranking.

