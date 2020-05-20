NCAA allowing athletes to return to campus on June 1

Big news happened on Wednesday afternoon when the NCAA Council voted to lift a moratorium on athletic-related activities for three major sports — football, men's basketball and women's basketball. The vote essentially clears the return of student-athletes to campus for those three sports beginning on June 1 through June 30, ending a moratorium on all athletic activities through May 31.

With the NCAA allowing colleges to open up, that doesn't necessarily mean it's a guarantee that they will allow their athletes back on campus right away.

The Pac-12 presidents are expected to decide next week whether or not to lift its ban, which is still in effect until May 31. While the league could opt to extend its ban, the most-likely scenario will see the conference leaving decisions on limited reopening in the hands of its individual members — who would have to act in consultation with their respective medical, government and university officials.

“Within the Pac-12 Conference, there is a general feeling that should be allowed, even though some schools will not be able to do that based on their footprint, but also knowing to block another schools’ ability to do that if they’re able doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said last week on ESPN700. “That’s a big one that’s coming that might seem small potatoes to everybody, but for our coaches and for our students, it’s a really big deal.”

Nobody knows exactly what this means but it is without a doubt a move in the right direction if there is to be a college football season.

Most coaches are under the thought that it would take 6-8 weeks for players to get ready for the season, so getting a head start in June looks as if the season could potentially start on time.