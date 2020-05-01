AllUtes
NCAA: "Name, Image, Likeness" — is it enough, though?

Ryan Kostecka

The NCAA Board of Governors is moving toward allowing student athlete compensation to allow them to be paid for sponsorships and endorsement deals based on their NIL (name, image, likeness) as early as the 2021-22 academic year.

The Board of Governors announced their support after a working group proposed the changes at a meeting on Tuesday, which was announced and made public on Wednesday. The recommendations, if chosen, would allow student athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) from deals with third parties and businesses. The new rules would go into effect to begin the 2021-22 academic season if the NCAA passes legislation in January 2021.

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” Ohio State president Michael V. Drake said. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

You've got to hand it to the NCAA because on the surface it would appear that they have the student-athletes' best interests at heart, but lets make it clear, this is not a "pay to play" situation.

Part of the recommendations by the Board of Governors, athletes will be allowed to sell autographs and memorabilia and be paid for personal appearances at public or private events — but they are not allowed to wear school-branded apparel when appearing. If they chose this route, financial terms of each agreement/contract must be disclosed to their respective athletic departments and any relationships with parties involved. If the terms are not shared, it could potentially affect eligibility.

USATSI_13758532_168386753_lowres

The recommendations also allow athletes to hire agents for the sole purpose of finding them marketing deals — but cannot in anyway seek information from professional sports opportunities. Athletes are also banned from endorsing products that are banned substances by the NCAA.

If you dive deeper you'll realize that this is nothing more than a hollow victory that should only benefit a handful of star athletes who are already going on to bigger and better things upon leaving. People will pay to go meet Zack Moss in public, but the backup midfielder on the soccer team won't be afforded those same luxuries more than likely.

Those multi-billion dollar television contracts, the multi-million dollar distribution from college conferences and the total revenue from tickets and merchandise sales, that's all being kept by the NCAA. So everyone who goes around wearing a No. 2 Utah jersey in honor of Zack Moss, Moss won't see a dime of those sales.

Simply put, this is a way for the NCAA to make it seem like it truly has the NCAA's best interests at heart but in reality, it's still looking out for itself and continuing to expose college athletes for its multi-billion dollar industry.

FB: How does Utah's Julian Blackmon fit with the Indianapolis Colts

Taken in the NFL Draft sooner rather than later, it may still be a while before Utah's Julian Blackmon sees the field for Indianapolis. But when he does, what does he bring and how does he fit in?

Ryan Kostecka

NFL Draft Livestream: Five Utes could go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

With Utah being shutout of the opening round of the NFL draft, the Utes are poised for a massive second day as 5, if not 6, Utes could hear their names called

Ryan Kostecka

SI Draft Tracker

FB: Former Utah QB Alex Smith's road to recovery

After a 15-year NFL career, former Utah QB Alex Smith suffered a devastating leg injury that nearly cost him his life. But now he's attempting a comeback in life and on the football field...

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah forward Timmy Allen declares for NBA draft

In a not-so shocking move, Utah forward Timmy Allen has declared for the NBA draft. But as to whether or not he stays in draft, that's yet to be decided...

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: How does Utah's Jaylon Johnson fit with the Chicago Bears

Former Utah All-American Jaylon Johnson was chosen in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. With an opening at cornerback, how does Johnson fit in with Bears and should he see immediate playing time?

Ryan Kostecka

Video: NCAA moving towards athlete compensation

The NCAA Board of Governors is moving toward allowing student athlete compensation and adopting recommendations from an NIL working group to allow student athletes to be paid for sponsorships and endorsement deals as early as 2021.

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Jon M. Huntsman Center cutting capacity

According to the University of Utah, beginning next season the Jon M. Huntsman Center will be cutting just over 40% of its capacity for men's and women's basketball games

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Former Utah center Andrew Bogut deciding on future

After a 14-year NBA career, which included an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut is mulling retirement following the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: 7 Utes taken in NFL draft, could become best class ever

Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL draft, seven Utes were taken, falling just short of their all-time record. But, could this class be the best ever with future starters and potential Pro-Bowlers among them?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's John Penisini drafted No. 197 overall to the Detroit Lions

After watching six of his teammates get drafted ahead of him, Utah defensive lineman John Penisini finally heard his name called in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions

Ryan Kostecka