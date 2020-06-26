AllUtes
NCAA: Recruiting dead period extended

Ryan Kostecka

It's no secret that Utah isn't one of the Pac-12's premier recruiting programs. Rather, head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff do a tremendous job of developing 3-star talent and turning those players into all-conference, all-American and future NFL draft picks

But last season, the Utes appeared to be turning things around when they finished with the nation's 29th best recruiting class, including checking in at No. 5 in the Pac-12. 

Hoping to build off that momentum, Whittingham and his staff had a detailed plan for this season but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that plan has been completely derailed.

It may come as no surprise to many within the college landscape but the NCAA announced on Thursday, June 25 that the recruiting dead period would be extended in all sports all the way until August 31. 

The dead period precludes all in-person recruiting, but phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur, including video tour sessions of the facilities.

Nearly one month ago on May 27, the NCAA announced that recruiting dead period would be extended all the way until July 31 — but that has now changed with new information coming in regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent spike in cases throughout the nation.

How this will continue effect the 2021 recruiting landscape remains to be seen, but it appears that schools that were able to get recruits on their respective campuses prior to the shutdown in mid-March now have a significant advantage. 

This doesn't necessarily bode well for Utah, who currently has the Pac-12's 10th best class with only 5 committed recruits — meanwhile programs like USC and Oregon are flourishing with a combined 31 commits who rank fifth and sixth in the country, respectively.

Men's and women's basketball will allow schools to hold "athletically related activities" beginning on July 20, and can include up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and skill instruction, with no more than four hours of skill instruction.

The NCAA has also granted a waiver that modifies the start of preseason practices for all sports other than football. 

Typically, fall sports can begin practicing a set number of days before the school's first scheduled regular-season game. Now, the waiver will allow teams to practice from the first day games are allowed, instead of a team’s actual scheduled first game.

Altogether, this isn't the most ideal scenario for Utah, but it's not like the Utes have a choice in the matter. 

The novel coronavirus has been spreading rapidly throughout the country with most states having an uptick in total cases and positive percentages in total tests. While it has yet to be stated, there is a growing concern that the upcoming college football season could be in danger if the country doesn't get a hold on the coronavirus, which would then throw recruiting into more a question mark.

