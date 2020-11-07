SI.com
NCAA Releases 2020-21 Bowl Game Schedule; 37 In Total

Ryan Kostecka

College Football's postseason schedule is all set.

The NCAA announced last week that there would be 37 college football bowl games, including all four New Years Six bowl games from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 and the College Football Playoffs games set for Jan. 1 and Jan. 11.

The bowl season is set to begin on Dec. 19 with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The season will end with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Jan. 11.

"We are thrilled to have the Bowl Season schedule set," bowl season executive director Nick Carparelli said in a statement. "It has been an exceptionally unusual year due to the pandemic. But thanks to the flexibility and cooperation of the conferences and bowl partners, we are excited to reward student-athletes. These games will be a great way to highlight the many accomplishments of teams who have persevered through a very challenging year. Their hard work is deserving of celebration, especially this year."

Nearly half of the games (18) will be played between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, including all six of the "New Years" bowl games. 

Last season, there were 46 bowl games played throughout the season, but a notable number have bowed out this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who won't be participating this season are...

  • Bahamas Bowl (Nassau, Bahamas)
  • Celebration Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Fenway Bowl (Boston, Mass.)
  • Hawai'i Bowl (Honolulu, Hawaii)
  • Holiday Bowl (San Diego, Calif.)
  • Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, Mich.)
  • Redbox Bowl (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Right now, the Pac-12 has five bowl spots specified for specific bowls, and that does not include any New Years Six or College Football Playoff games.

For a complete bowl game schedule, follow the link https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2020-10-30/2020-21-college-football-bowl-schedule-dates-times-tv-channels

