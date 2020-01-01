Utah
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

No. 11 Utah falls flat on New Year's Eve

Ryan Kostecka

That's not how Utah expected to end the 2019 college football season.

Traveling to San Antonio to face a 7-5 Texas team in the Alamo Bowl on New Year's Eve, the Utes were in a great position to finish with its first 12-win season since 2008 when Alex Smith led the Utes to a perfect 13-0 record and a dominating win over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

With so much to play for; the opportunity to end the season and the decade on a high note, gain much-needed confidence heading into next year while sending off the seniors on a high note, Utah just flat out didn't show up.

The Utes were beaten in every facet of the game en route to a 38-10 season-ending loss, leaving questions of what went wrong as the new highlight of the offseason.

"Very disappointing end to a very good season,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame. "We got outplayed, we got outcoached. We didn't handle their pressure like we should have."

That basically summed it up.

Utah, which entered the game with the nation's top rush defense, was gashed for 231 yard on 6.2 yards per carry as Texas running back Keontay Ingram finished with 108 yards on 13 carries and one score. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger added 73 yards and a score as well while throwing for three touchdowns.

"We knew that we were going to have to play with a greater passion and physicality than they would,'' said Texas coach Tom Herman.

In his final game as a Ute, quarterback Tyler Huntley finished 15-of-23 for 126 yards and a score, to Demari Simpkins, who was also playing in his final game. Running back Zack Moss finished his career with 16 carries for 57 yards.

“I just felt like they was just playing a little bit harder than us,” Huntley said. “They stopped us on key downs, third downs, fourth down, and that’s what happened.”

Utah's offense, which had achieved so much throughout the regular season, fell completely flat in the first half as it was held scoreless while Texas took a 10-0 lead heading into the break.

The first possession of the second half saw Utah find some momentum on offense. Facing a 4th-and-1 at its own 45, Whittingham elected to roll the dice and go for it, but Huntley was stopped for a loss of two yards — and three plays later Ehlinger found Devin Duvernay for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

A 32-yard field goal by Jason Redding got the Utes on the board the following possession.

Trailing 24-3 entering the fourth quarter, Huntley ended the third quarter with a 26-yard run, helping Utah put together its best scoring drive of the game when it went 75 yards in nine plays, before he found Simpkins for the score to make it 24-10.

But the defense, after playing so well in the first half, began to wilt. Texas scored touchdowns on its next two possessions to close out the game as Ehlinger and Ingram became unstoppable.

With the loss, Utah heads into the offseason with questions that needs answers. The Utes must replace 10 starters, seven of which came on a defense that was among the best in the nation for most of the season, and two offensive stars who are among the best to ever wear a Utah uniform.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Hear what Utah DC Morgan Scalley said at the Broyles Award ceremony

Ryan Kostecka

Although he didn't win the Broyles Award, Utah DC Morgan Scalley received a new contract to stay with the Utes

Video: Watch 4-star CB Clark Phillips III commit to Utah over Ohio State

Ryan Kostecka

In front of his La Habra HS classmates on Thursday, 4-star cornerback Clark Phillips III announced his commitment to Utah over Ohio State

CB Clark Phillips III signs with Utah over Ohio State

Ryan Kostecka

The biggest shock of day two of the early signing period turned into a positive for the Utes as CB Clark Phillips III signs with Utah over Ohio State

Video: Recap of Utah's 69-66 victory over No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas

Ryan Kostecka

Timmy Allen had 25 points in leading Utah to a 69-66 victory over No. 6 Kentucky on Wednesday night; the Utes' first win against a top-25 team in three years

Utah shocks the nation with 69-66 victory over No. 6 Kentucky

Ryan Kostecka

Timmy Allen dropped a game-high 25 points in Utah's "neutral court" win over Kentucky; its first win over a ranked opponent since 2016

Video: Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth high on Utah's incoming class

Ryan Kostecka

Utah has ended the first day of the early signing period with the Pac-12's No. 9 ranked recruiting class

Video: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham discusses the 2020 recruiting class

Ryan Kostecka

Utah finishes the first day of the early signing period with the country's No. 50 ranked class; No. 9 in the Pac-12

Utah's National Signing Day: Livestream with updates all day

Ryan Kostecka

Here's the place for all of Utah's National Signing Day's information

Jaylon Johnson opts out of Alamo Bowl

Ryan Kostecka

Utah will be without its best cornerback Jalyon Johnson when it faces Texas on New Year's Eve in the Alamo Bowl

Utah dominates the all-Pac-12 conference team

Ryan Kostecka

Eight Utes named to the all-Pac-12 first team despite coming up short in the conference championship game