Now Is The Time To Shine For Brant Kuithe And Britain Covey

When Utah kicks off its 2020 college football season on Saturday against USC (8:30 p.m. MT, ESPN) at Rice-Eccles Stadium, a lot of eyes will be on tight end Brant Kuithe and wide receiver Britain Covey.

While both are household names within the Utah fanbase, each player is entering this season under drastically different circumstances.

After being named to the all-Pac-12 second team, Kuithe is trying to become a household name to the rest of the country. Blessed with athleticism rarely seen in tight ends, Kuithe should be the No. 1 option for whoever is under center for the Utes.

Meanwhile, Covey is trying to prove he still has the same skillset that saw him dominating the Pac-12 back in 2018. An unfortunate knee injury cost him the 2019 season but he drew raves on the scout team last year and thus far in fall camp.

“I’m just more excited than I’ve ever been for a season,” he said. "I just feel like I’m back to how I’ve always been as a competitor. And it’s great to be able to get into it with guys and feel that competitive nature come out again,” he said. “And it’s helped me to realize how not many people get to play the game they love at this age. I just feel really lucky right now. I’m really excited.”

UTAH Players To Watch

-- Brant Kuithe, TE, Sophomore: Kuithe has massive expectations heading into this season, and for good reason. He had two major breakout games last season — against UCLA when he caught five passes for 132 yards and a score — and against Colorado when he caught three passes for 63 yards and two scores while adding two rushes for 59 yards and a touchdown. In all, he totaled 34 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another 102 yards rushing on six attempts and three more scores on the season. Going against a USC team this weekend where the Utes will have to score a lot of points to win, Kuithe needs a big game.

-- Britain Covey, WR, Junior: While everyone knows what to expect from Kuithe, Covey is the exact opposite. He was dynamic as a wide receiver and return specialist in 2015 and 2018 (he took a two-year mission from 2016-17), but a knee injury in the 2018 conference title game needed surgery and he missed last year. But now back and healthy, a lot of people are expecting to see a better version of Covey — including himself. Everyone will finally get their first glance at Covey and if he's back to normal, that's a huge boost to the Utah offense as the Trojans are expected to key on Kuithe with safety Talanoa Hufanga.

-- Devin Lloyd, LB, Junior: The heart and soul of the defense, Lloyd returns as one of two starters from last year's dominating squad. With question marks surrounding the availability of the defensive line, and with an extremely young secondary, a lot of the defensive responsibilities will fall on Lloyd to get the unit lined up properly against USC's fast-paced offense. It's impossible to express how much Lloyd's leadership will be needed Saturday (and this season), but it all starts against the Trojans this weekend

-- Clark Phillips III, CB, Freshman: It's unknown if any recruit has entered Utah's program with as much hype or pressure as Phillips. He's the best prospect to ever sign with Utah and is listed as a day one starter, replacing current Chicago Bears star Jaylon Johnson. Without any tuneup games, Phillips will be thrust into a massive role against a great group of pass catchers for the Trojans. How he handles the big moments and USC's precise route-running will go a long ways into determining this outcome

USC Players To Watch

-- Talanoa Hufanga, S, Junior: One of the top defensive backs in the Pac-12, Hufanga will be absolutely vital to USC's success on Saturday. Not only will he be required to come up in run-support, he must be able to run with and defend Kuithe, Utah's top target. The Trojans have struggled on defense, and with running mate Isaiah Pola-Moa likely out with a concussion, Hufanga's role just got bigger.

-- Drake Jackson, OLB, SO: Much like Hufanga, Jackson is one of the top defensive players in the conference. He will be relied on heavily this weekend against Utah's veteran and talented offensive line because it will be his job to make life difficult for whoever is behind the center. If Jackson can pressure the new quarterback into rushed throws, it could spell turnovers and end drives.

-- Drake London, WR, SO: London has been a breakout star for the Trojans this season, getting the game-winning catch against Arizona State in the season opener. He's a mismatch nightmare at 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, and considering Utah's tallest starting defensive back is 5-foot-11, London should be a redzone threat. Yet somehow, the Trojans have struggled in the redzone so taking advantage of London's height should be a priority.

-- Jalen McKenzie, RT, JR: Mika Tafua is an absolute stud for Utah and is pegged as the next great Utes defensive lineman — especially after finishing last season with 8.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 4 forced fumbles in limited action. Tafua is primed for a breakout season as the main guy, and he will be going up against McKenzie a lot. Whoever wins this battle will go a long ways into determining which team emerges victorious.

SERIES HISTORY

12-6 USC / The teams have split the last six meetings, while combining to win four of the past five Pac-12 south division titles.

Last year, the Utes lost 30-23 after running back Zack Moss went down with an injury in the opening half and failed to return. Utah still totaled 457 yards of total offense, running for 247 yards as Devin Brumfield finished with 10 carries for 63 yards.

Hufanga and linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV, who both return this season, combined for 28 tackles while Jackson finished with a sack and tackle for loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE

“I look at it as exciting. You want to play against the best. I feel like all the preparation we’ve been doing in the offseason has led us to this point,” Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd said on Tuesday. “I feel like 2020, coming back from this crazy year, what better way to start off than to go against the best team in the Pac-12 South. Two of the best teams. I feel like it’s a perfect matchup. I can’t wait.”

