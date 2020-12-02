SI.com
Oregon State May Be Without Starting QB Tristan Gebbia Against Utah

Ryan Kostecka

In the days leading up to Saturday night against Oregon State, Utah will not know who will be under center for the Beavers come kickoff.

According to reports, Oregon State starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia is suffering from a "significantly more serious" injury than was was first thought he head coach Jonathon Smith told reporters on Monday. 

“It is significantly more serious than we initially thought after the game,” Smith said Monday. “We’re going to gather some more information, really, today and tomorrow and we’re hopeful we can get him up to full speed by the end of the week. We’ll see where that goes.”

Gebbia suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter with Oregon State trailing hated-rival Oregon 38-34. He attempted to reach the end zone on a quarterback keeper but ended up at the bottom of the pile, coming up a yard short. Replays later showed Oregon defensive back Verone McKinley III tugging on Gebbia's leg during the pileup — with some fans were outraged on social media believing it was a dirty play, Smith didn't see it that way.

“It was definitely a pile. I just want to say, the moment of that play, I mean the game is in the balance,” Smith said. “Both sides are gonna do whatever they can to get a yard or not. Yeah, it was unfortunate that he wasn’t able to finish the game.”

Oregon State s Tristan Gebbia, center, limps off the field after being injured in fourth quarter against Oregon in Corvallis / © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It's a tough break for the Beavers as Gebbia played his best game of the season against the Ducks, going 23-of-37 for 263 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing touchdown as well. He did a good job taking advantage of Oregon stacking the box to stop the run, using the play-action effectively to hit big plays and keep drives alive.

“Tristan was really good in the second half when we needed him,” Smith said. “He stood in there and made some big-time throws when he’s getting hit, and he did a great job taking care of the ball.”

As of now, Gebbia is receiving around-the-clock treatment and won't be evaluated until later in the week. 

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Tristan Gebbia (3) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

That means that Utah will have to prepare for the possibility of Gebbia, or that of redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan. He will be receiving the majority of the first-team reps this week and will start if Gebbia is unable to go.

“I think he’s ready. ... I actually think even the last couple of weeks he’s improved,” Smith said. “Leading into last week, (offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren) gave him some more reps with the ones. We feel confident with him. He does have a great skill set. He loves this game, he works hard at it. He’s had a full training camp now. He’s had four games of practice time. So we feel really confident in what he’s able to do.”

Nolan was extremely efficient for the Beavers following Gebbia's injury last Friday. He came in for one play and promptly scored a touchdown from the one yard line on a quarterback sneak — that was the first play of his college career.

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Tristan Gebbia (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

On the season, Gebbia has completed 62% (80-for-129) of his passes for 824 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also been a threat in the running game once in the red zone, adding two rushing touchdowns on the year.

Regardless of who starts for the Beavers, Utah will primarily be focusing on stopping Jermar Jefferson, the nation's No. 2 rusher with 168.75 rushing yards per game. Containing Jefferson and forcing either Gebbia or Nolan to beat them with their arm is the Utes best chance at success.

