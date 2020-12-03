FootballBasketballOther Sports
Oregon State To Bring The Power Running Game On Saturday Night

Now playing with a backup quarterback, even more pressure will be on running back Jermar Jefferson — the nation's No. 2 rusher with 168.75 rushing yards per game — to produce against Utah
When news broke on Wednesday afternoon that Oregon State starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia would be missing Saturday night's game against Utah, all eyes turned to Jermar Jefferson.

Not that they weren't already on the junior running back.

With backup quarterback Chance Nolan taking over, a lot more pressure will be on Jefferson to produce even more than what's he been doing. He's currently the nation's No. 2 rusher with 168.75 rushing yards per game, and coming off a 226-yard, two touchdown performance against No. 23 Oregon last week.

OFFENSE
Oregon State is among the best rushing offenses in the country, ranking No. 15 in in yards per carry at 5.49. The offensive line has made tremendous strides since last season and it shows with the holes they've opened up for Jefferson.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 217 pounds, Jefferson is extremely powerful and just runs through arm tackles. He's also physical, enjoying and seeking out contact which makes defensive backs question coming up to meet him in the box. 

What makes Jefferson truly special though is his combination of vision/patience and his speed. 

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Reser Stadium.

The original knock on him was that he wasn't able to run away from defensive backs, but he did just that in games against Cal and Oregon the past two weeks, out-sprinting cornerbacks and safeties for long touchdowns runs. He then combines that speed and power with incredible vision and patience. He has the vision to see when/where holes will develop and patience to allow them to open, before breaking through.

He will have to be special on Saturday night as the Beavers don't have much of an offense outside of Jefferson, especially with Nolan earning the start on Saturday night. He's never attempted a pass in his career and has only been in for one play, a 1-yard rushing touchdown last week against the Ducks.

Nolan has a decent stable of pass-catchers who are reliable, led by wide receiver Trevon Bradford and tight end Luke Musgrave. Bradford leads the team with 21 catches for 219 yards and a score while Musgrave is an athletic 6-foot-6 target who could be a matchup nightmare.

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Reser Stadium.

DEFENSE
This is another side of the ball where the Beavers have taken big strides in this season.

Avery Roberts and Omar Speights make up a good linebacking core, ranking first and second on the team in tackles with 44 and 31 respectively. Cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Jaydon Grant each have two interceptions on the season, showcasing the sort of ball-hawking skills that could give the Utes fits giving their penchant for turning the ball over.

Nov 30, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) loses control of the ball during the second half against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jaydon Grant (3) at Autzen Stadium. The Oregon Ducks beat the Oregon State Beavers 24-10. Mandatory Credit:

While both the rushing and passing defenses rank in the bottom third of conference rankings, it's a vast improvement after being in last place second-to-last place for the last 3-4 years.

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is the wildcard for Oregon State and still searching for his breakout game of the 2020 season after earning All-Americn honors last year. 

Nov 21, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Monroe Young (14) is tackled by Oregon State Beavers linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) during the second half at Reser Stadium.

He finished last season with 22.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and two forced fumbles, but has been largely absent this season. He only has one tackle for loss and no sacks through four games, constantly battling double/triple teams and/or being chipped as well. If he can rediscover some of the magic from last season, the Utes could be in trouble.

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the first half at Reser Stadium.
