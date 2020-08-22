SI.com
Pac-12 appoints Merton Hanks as senior associate commissioner for football operations

Ryan Kostecka

The Pac-12 conference announced on Aug. 11 that there won't be a fall sports season, including football. But that hasn't stopped the conference in trying to improve its overall situation in the football department.

The Pac-12 announced on Thursday the hiring of Merton Hanks to be its new senior associate commissioner for football operations — a new position in the conference.

“I am very pleased to welcome Merton Hanks to the Pac-12 to lead and drive the continued success of our Pac-12 football operations,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Football success is a priority for our athletic programs and the Conference, and having someone with the college football and NFL experience that Merton brings to the table will be a great asset for our members and senior management team.”

It's a return out west for Hanks, who previously won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers as a safety. He most recently held the role senior associate commissioner for football operations for Conference USA before taking the job with the Pac-12.

“I am excited to be joining the Conference of Champions and to have the opportunity to contribute to the continued growth of the Pac-12’s football programs,” Hanks said.. “The Pac-12 boasts world class universities and an incredible football history, and I look forward to working with the Pac-12 athletic directors, administrators, and Commissioner Scott’s great team to support our student-athletes success on and off the field.”

In Hanks' new role, he will oversee everything to do with Pac-12 football — including administration, scheduling, officiating and the all-important replay command center that has seen many issues over the years. Hanks will also be in charge of the relationships between the conference and its bowl affiliates, as well as all of the operations to the conference championship game.

merton-hanks-pic

Hanks spent the last four years in Conference USA, where he was in charge of the conference's football and baseball operations, overseeing the same duties he will see for the Pac-12.

Prior to that, he spent 13 years in the NFL league office. The first eight years saw him serving as the league’s football operations and consumer products areas, before he spent the following five years as vice president for football operations and compliance from 2011-16.

Arizona State University Vice President for University Athletics, and current Chair of the Pac-12 Athletic Director group, Ray Anderson added: “Merton and I worked together at the NFL for close to a decade, and during that time he was an incredible asset to the league thanks to his knowledge of all aspects of football operations, ability to connect with players and coaches, and business acumen. Pac-12 football programs will benefit greatly from the appointment of Merton to our Conference senior management team.”

According to the press release, Hanks was credited with achieving a nationally recognized level of training for officials at Conference USA, along with ethnic and gender diversity among officials. Conference USA currently has the highest percentage of officials in the NFL.

He was one of the best safeties of his generation, playing nine seasons in the league, eight of which came with the 49ers. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, winning Super Bowl XXIX with San Francisco.

Hanks spent his college years playing football for Iowa, before completing is Sport Administration master's program at Stanford.

