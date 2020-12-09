Pac-12 Football Round-Up: Oregon and Washington Fall, USC Stays On Top

Despite losing this past weekend, both Oregon and Washington control their own fates in the Pac-12 north division. Meanwhile, USC and Colorado both stay perfect on the season

The only thing that's guaranteed in the Pac-12 each week is chaos. What's expected to happen never actually happens and the chais reigns supreme.

Week 5 of the Pac-12 season proved no difference as Washington, Oregon and Oregon State — the top three teams in the Pac-12 north division — all fell this past weekend. The Huskies and the Ducks still control their own fate in the north as the winner of their meeting this Saturday will play in the conference title game.

Meanwhile, USC and Colorado remained perfect on the season as the Pac-12's lone undefeated teams. Utah also picked up its first win of the season when it took down Oregon State in a #Pac12AfterDark special.

Here's how the rest of the Pac-12 teams fared in Week 4...

Dec 5, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Muelu Iosefa (55) celebrates after making a fumble recovery against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Cal 21 — Oregon 17

Oregon's fall from grace has been brutal the past two weeks. After losing in heart-breaking fashion to rival Oregon State two weeks ago, the Ducks' offense was nonexistent in their four-point loss to the Golden Bears this past weekend.

Despite having nearly 100 yards more than Cal, the Golden Bears completely dominated the time of possession but having the ball 13 minutes more than the Ducks.

Cal took a 14-3 lead with 5:31 left in the second quarter before Oregon's offense came alive. The Ducks scored touchdowns on their next two possessions, netting 150 yards on 10 plays in a total of 3:46 to lead 17-14 at the half.

The Golden Bears scored a touchdown midway through the third quarter to take the lead, as the Ducks were held scoreless in the second half.

Dec 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) celebrates his touchdown past Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jaydon Grant (3) in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Utah 30 — Oregon State 24

The Utes picked up their first win of the season, overcoming a near disastrous fourth quarter to continue on their quest for bowl eligibility.

Freshman running back Ty Jordan and wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey sparked Utah's anemic offense to the win. Jordan rank for 167 yards and a score while Covey had a receiving touchdown and punt return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Leading 30-10 following Covey's touchdown, the Beavers staged a massive comeback to make it 30-24 late in the fourth quarter. After getting the ball back with a chance to win the game, the Utes defense came alive as a sack by Mika Tafua stalled the momentum before a fourth down pass fell incomplete.

Dec 5, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Scooter Harrington (80) catches a touchdown against Washington Huskies defensive back Asa Turner (20) during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford 31 — Washington 26

The other biggest upset in the conference came up north when Washington, who was undefeated, somehow got struck down by the Cardinal. Running back Austin Jones was sensational, rushing for 138 yards and two scores in the win.

Stanford jumped all over the Huskies, leading 14-0 after the first quarter and 31-10 midway through the third quarter following a touchdown pass from Davis Mills to Scooter Harrington.

Then like last week against Utah, Washington staged a comeback. The Huskies scored 16 straight points to make it a one-score game with 7:54 remaining but the Cardinal were able to hang on for the win.

Dec 5, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) runs with the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

No. 21 Colorado 24 — Arizona 13

In other less-than-impressive victory, Colorado came from behind to pickup the win and stay undefeated on the season. It wasn't exactly pretty as a slow start gave Arizona a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Buffaloes responded with 24 straight points to end the game.

Running back Jarek Broussard had a career day with 301 rushing yards on just 25 carries, but failed to get into the end zone. Quarterback Sam Noyer also averaged over 10 yards a rush, finishing with 67 yards on six carries and a touchdown while Ashaad Clayton finished with two rushing touchdowns.

Arizona was led by running backs Michael Wiley and Gary Brightwell, who ran for 122 and 117 yards respectively.

Dec 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) celebrates with wide receiver Drake London (15) after scoring a touch down in the first quarter of the game Washington State Cougars at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 USC 38 — Washington State 13

In what was deemed a potential upset game of the week turned into an onslaught on Sunday night. USC jumped out to a 35-0 lead midway through the second quarter after five touchdown passes from quarterback Kedon Slovis and never looked back.

Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was the biggest beneficiary, catching four touchdown passes in the first quarter alone. That was about it as USC was all through the air after totaling just five rushing yards.

The Cougars replaced quarterback Jayden de Laura after he finished with three turnovers in the game, as Gunner Cruz threw their lone touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

