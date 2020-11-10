Pac-12 Football Round-Up: USC Comes From Behind; Colorado Impresses

The Pac-12 is finally in play — at least some of the teams are.

Following an open weekend that saw just two-thirds of the teams play, the conference got some much needed national exposure with No. 20 USC and Arizona State kickoff at at 10 a.m. MT on FOX.

The game proved to be one of the best of the weekend in the nation as the Trojans, who struggled for most of the game, scored 14 points in the final 2:52 to unseat the upstart Sun Devils. Meanwhile, Colorado showed off an exciting offense under first-year head coach Karl Dorrell in their upset victory over UCLA.

Utah, Arizona, Cal and Washington watched all of the games from home as both Utah (Arizona) and Cal (Washington) were granted cancellations by the conference due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing.

Here's how the rest of the Pac-12 teams fared in the opening weekend of their seasons.

Nov 7, 2020; Los Angeles CA, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) catches a 21-yard touchdown pass for the winning score with 1:20 to play as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) and linebacker Kyle Soelle (34) defend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Arizona State 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 USC 28 — ARIZONA STATE 27

The most exciting game of the weekend came in the earliest time slot with the rest of the nation watching. Sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis went 40-for-55 for 351 yards and three touchdowns in the win for USC, as Drake London and Amon-Ra St. Brow combined for 15 catches, 225 yards and one score.

Jayden Daniels, who had Arizona State on top for much of the game, struggled in the passing game by completing 11-of-23 passes for 134 yard and one score. However, he did run for a game-high 111 yards on 11 carries as the Sun Devils totaled 258 yards (6.8 ypc) on the ground.

Nov 7, 2020; Los Angeles CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) prepares to take the snap in the first quarter against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Arizona State 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State led 27-14 following Christian Zendejas' 41-yard field goal with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Trojans responded when Bru McCoy caught a 26-yard pass from Slovis with 2:52 left. Then after recovering the onside kick, London caught a 21-yard TD pass on fourth-and-10 with 1:20 left in the game for the win.

USC travels to the desert to face Arizona in what will be the Wildcats' season opener. Arizona State will host Cal in the Golden Bears' season opener.

Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) races for a long game in the fourth quarter of the Ducks Pac12 game against Stanford University on Nov. 7, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon. (Pool photo by Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard) Eug Oregon Vs Stanford Football © Andy Nelson via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No. 10 OREGON 35 — STANFORD 14

The Ducks, who are in a big transition at multiple positions, got off to a slow start under new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead but rebounded to pick up the easy win.

New quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 227 yards and a touchdown (one interception), completing 17-of-26 passes. Running back CJ Verdell ran for 105 yards on 20 carries as four different players rushed for touchdowns.

Running back Austin Jones led the Cardinal with 100 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Oregon's offense was really stagnant to begin, which came as no surprise as they were breaking in an offensive line with five new starters. Stanford jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Ducks found their groove, reeling off 28 straight points through three quarters. What changed around was the offensive direction under Moorhead, who had the Cardinal guessing all night and really forced the ball downfield.

Oregon will travel north to Pullman to take on Washington State and its talented offense. Meanwhile Stanford will return home for a matchup with upstart Colorado.

Nov 7, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

COLORADO 48 — UCLA 42

In what was the most shocking game of the weekend, a revamped Colorado team jumped out to a massive lead before hanging on for deal life against UCLA.

After losing its starting quarterback and top playmakers at wide receiver and running back, many expected the Buffaloes to take a step. But Dorrell had other ideas as Jarek Broussard ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries — being named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week.

Quarterback Sam Noyer was calm, cool and collected, throwing for 257 yards a score by completing 20-of-31 passes — he also added 13 carries for 64 yards.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another 109 yards and one touchdown on the ground.Greg Dulcich caught four passes for 126 yards.

This game was all Colorado in the beginning as the Buffaloes led 35-7 late in the second quarter. But that's when UCLA finally showed up, scoring 21 straight points on its next three possessions to trail by early in the fourth quarter. But Colorado hung on in the end as a 36-yard field goal by Evan Price early in the fourth quarter gave the Buffaloes a 48-35 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The Buffaloes now hit the road to face Stanford while UCLA hosts Utah in its season opener.

Nov 7, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Travell Harris (1) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown with teammates during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON STATE 38 — OREGON STATE 28

It was quite the debuts by head coach Nick Rolovich and quarterback Jayden de Laura.

Rolovich's offense was elite, racking up 456 total yards of offense and de Laura was the main culprit. He threw for 227 yards and two scores, adding eight carries for 43 yards and a score on the ground. Travell Harris finished with seven catches for 107 yards and two scores while Deon McIntosh ran for 147 yards and two scores.

Oregon State was also breaking in new quarterback in Tristan Gebbia, who threw for 329 yards and a score, completing 34-of-48 passes. Running back Jermar Jefferson ran for 120 yards and three scores.

Nov 7, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs into the end zone for a touchdown agains the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars found themselves leading 31-14 midway through the quarter before the Beavers found a groove on offense. Jefferson had two rushing touchdowns, making it a one score game (31-28) with 2:39 to play. Washington State then putt he game away when after recovering the onside kick, Harris scored on the first play with a 44-yard run.

Washington State, the only team to win on the road, will host Oregon at 5 p.m. on FOX. Meanwhile, Oregon State searches for its first win when it heads to Seattle for a 9 p.m. kickoff against the Huskies on FS1.

