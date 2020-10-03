SI.com
Pac-12 schedule released; Utah to open at home vs. Arizona

Ryan Kostecka

IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING!

The Pac-12 released its seven-game, conference-only schedule on Saturday morning during ESPN's College Gameday.

Each conference team will get five intra-division games followed by one cross-divisional game. The season will end with everyone playing the weekend of Dec. 17-18 — with the Pac-12 championship game, the No. 2 seeds in the North/South, No. 3 seeds in North/South and so on all playing one another.

The way the schedule it set up, each team will play alternate home/away games every two weeks. Each team will also have at least one Friday night game as well.

EjaMCZZU4AIH7PJ

 “The schedule announced today is highlighted by exciting and tough matchups that will showcase the depth of our Conference and position our teams well for CFP consideration and postseason Bowl opportunities,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Importantly, our return to football competition will continue to place the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football as the highest priority.”

Utah will begin the season at home against Arizona on Nov. 7 before hitting the road to face UCLA on Friday Nov. 13. The Utes will return home for a major showdown with Pac-12 South nemesis USC on Saturday, Nov. 21 before traveling south to face Arizona State two days after Thanksgiving. Utah then returns home for its conference crossover game with Oregon State on Dec. 5 before hitting the road again to face Colorado on Friday, Dec, 11.

UTAH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
*Week 1: Saturday, Nov. 7 — vs. Arizona
*Week 2: Friday, Nov. 13 — @ UCLA
*Week 3: Saturday, Nov. 21 — vs. USC
*Week 4: Saturday, Nov. 28 — @ Arizona State
*Week 5: Saturday, Dec. 5 — vs. Oregon State
*Week 6: Saturday, Friday, Dec. 11 — @ Colorado

All game times and TV networks will be determined at a later date

